Let's reflect on 25 years of Shacknews with this special anniversary trailer

For Shacknews' 25th anniversary, enjoy this special trailer commemorating the site's history.
Ozzie Mejia
Today is a special day in the history of Shacknews. On this day, 25 years ago, Quakeholio was born. A small fansite dedicated to all things Quake would eventually become the destination for all things video games and beyond known as Shacknews. A lot has happened in 25 years. The site has undergone a lot of changes, a lot of different looks, and has evolved with the times. For today, we're honoring the past 25 years with a special reflection on the history of Shacknews.

Shacknews was once the product of a single imagination, that of founder Steve Gibson. His dedicated Quake fansite would eventually grow into Shugashack and later into Shacknews. The site would expand beyond Quake and cover other great PC gaming titles of the day, including Doom, Wolfenstein, Half-Life, Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, and many more. The site would also branch out into coverage of console games, covering the very best of Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and beyond.

Shacknews has also gone through many site revamps. There have been several home page design updates. The site has experimented with different ideas, like the Weekend Confirmed podcast and the Shacknews Daily news show. Our video presence has grown tremendously to the point that big name celebrities like Mike Tyson and Ice-T have come onto our Twitch channel and played games with us.

And of course, Shacknews has jumped into the esports scene in the way that only Shacknews can. We've honored our Quake origins, holding regular tournaments like The Great Quakeholio Tournament and holding old-school gaming tournaments at events like E3.

Many people have walked through the doors of this website. In one way or another, they would all do it for Shacknews. We celebrate 25 years today and endeavor to keep Shacknews going for 25 more. Enjoy this trailer and continue to do it for Shacknews!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    April 14, 2021 6:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Let's reflect on 25 years of Shacknews with this special anniversary trailer

    • Gylis legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 14, 2021 6:24 AM

      Happy birthday shack!

      Crazy to think that I've been coming to this place for 10 or 11 years and that's still less than half of the website's lifetime. Even crazier to think that some people have stuck around for those 25 years as members of the community.

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 6:26 AM

      yay! Lasted longer than my marriage!

    • liquidlies legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 14, 2021 6:32 AM

      I still remember the moment a friend in my high school computer class showed me the website he was checking out. Thanks for all of the memories since 1998, sCary’s Quakeholio!

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 6:37 AM

      I can't believe it's almost(?) 25 years. Holy shit. I've been here since the beginning. I lurked for a good year or two after the forums and chatty were started, and my first real post that I remember was a reply to abrasion about my experience with some piece of hardware or something.

      I found this place when Steve was posting early Quake screenshots and stuck around through a ton of name and URL changes.

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 6:39 AM

      Man Ice T sold it hard, the man is just a pro

    • focusdaily legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 6:42 AM

      mf...25 years. I was 11 when this site got started. Maybe started contributing when I was in my early 20s.

      Hell of a ride.

    • dextius legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 14, 2021 6:46 AM

      Getting quake 1 and quake world was big enough on its own, but glquake was the killer app for the 3D video card revolution. I will never forget the first time I loaded it up on my voodoo1.

      I was a lurker then, I visited the page every day and followed the forums but never posted anything. That all changed on 9/11. I needed a place to vent, and while my post history is minuscule compared to other long timers, I have appreciated this community and website.

      And seriously, Quake>UT, go back to blues news if you think otherwise ;-)

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 14, 2021 6:48 AM

        Quake always ran like shit for me because my computer sucked (I had no money, and was young).

        Once I got decent hardware (Voodoo + K6-2 CPU, lol) Quake II was out so I ended up playing more of that.

        Eventually I circled back to Quake and realized it was way better - it's still playable and fun and responsive even today with minimal modifications.

        • dextius legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 14, 2021 8:42 AM

          I had an AMD 5x86 133 when Quake first came out. It "ran", but not spectacularly. When I upgraded to a Pentium 200mmx I was blown away at the performance jump. Then it jumped even further with the voodoo1. I really do miss the "wild west" of PC building back then. I really wish they'd build affordable FPGA's (on PCIe cards) so the community can come up with the next thing to bring drastic performance upgrades to. Gah, it may not even work, I am still just mesmerized by the Amiga architecture, and it still influences how I think about things (that and FDDI).

    • jason bergman legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      April 14, 2021 7:24 AM

      This site has always been sCary's Quakeholio to me.

    • mancide legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 14, 2021 7:30 AM

      When is Ninja's shout-out video dropping?

    • sonicdeathwalrus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 7:34 AM

      Haha go Shacknews! 25 years, man oh man. I think I started coming here around 2002 or so, but it was already old by then!

    • Amadan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      April 14, 2021 7:37 AM

      25 years! Congratulations! I’ve been a reader since quakeholio, and I guess this will be the official site of my retirement home someday.

    • huds0n legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 7:40 AM

      https://youtu.be/f7vhCGqh7sM

      https://youtu.be/P5GfSvaiAFU

    • Keefinator
      reply
      April 14, 2021 8:16 AM

      Congrats on 25 years Shack. And to all the supporters and chatty folks who’ve propped it up all these years, well done. Long live Shacknews.

    • skankcore legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 8:17 AM

      You’re crying!

    • quazar legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 8:23 AM

      When do we get to buy our 25th anniversary shirts

    • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 14, 2021 8:24 AM

      #ReleaseTheGBurkeCut

      • Pharaoh721
        reply
        April 14, 2021 8:40 AM

        The GBurke Cut is about 8 minutes longer and includes a brief video essay on the first Ghostbusters movie, plus bonus rants about internet influencers and the Disney-era Star Wars movies

        • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 14, 2021 8:59 AM

          Also more cats.

        • jamesray legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 14, 2021 9:34 AM

          The GBurke Cut is presented in a thin Shack format to preserve the integrity of Greg Burke’s creative vision.

      • senor135 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 14, 2021 10:58 AM

        Top Ten Years of Shacknews

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 8:28 AM

      And still no college degree to show for it!

      J/K happy anniversary!

    • rosewood legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 8:45 AM

      Well that makes me feel old.

      I remember when comments were added and I thought to myself "why would I ever do that on the web when we have IRC and IRC is fucking great?"

    • maulla legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 14, 2021 8:55 AM

      Quite the achievement. As much as this place has changed l, and my time spent here has dwindled, I will always have the front page as my web browser home page.

      Congrats to anyone that has been involved over these 25 years!

    • johnhead legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:01 AM

      Thanks Shacknews. Made a lot of friends online and turned many of those into real life. Here is to 25 more!

    • crust legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:13 AM

      25 years wow. Congrats on keeping such a unique and interesting place like this running for 25 years.

    • erebus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:17 AM

      Posting in an hopefully epic thread. God bless you beautiful bastard that is shacknews.

    • timmie legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:21 AM

      How many gaming sites from that time are still around? Feels like we're the last of an era!

      Even back then, the Shack felt different. Here's to 25 more with (hopefully) fewer dropped servers!

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:39 AM

      I've been coming for what feels like forever. I initially came for the Quake news, but wound up sticking around for the community. While there has been some ups and downs, there is still no other place like this. Here is to the next 25 years!

    • zeejay legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:44 AM

      Happy 25th!

      I remember discovering sCary's page back when the Quake Multiplayer demo was first released. This was back before I ever tried using mouse to play FPS games, and there was a post about 3 button mice and if you should get one for quake.

    • sergeon legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:46 AM

      Wow, Gabe Newell shoutout!

      https://youtu.be/fBshMKf2Nzc

    • ajvitaly legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:47 AM

      I'm sure I visited this site many times in my teen years, but my first post was a flame bait dinger back in 2008. Glad to have been a part of shack for the past 13 years.

    • TheArtMan legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      April 14, 2021 9:48 AM

      Congrats, I’m a relative new comer at 20 years. Hope to be around for the next 25 though!

