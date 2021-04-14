Let's reflect on 25 years of Shacknews with this special anniversary trailer
For Shacknews' 25th anniversary, enjoy this special trailer commemorating the site's history.
Today is a special day in the history of Shacknews. On this day, 25 years ago, Quakeholio was born. A small fansite dedicated to all things Quake would eventually become the destination for all things video games and beyond known as Shacknews. A lot has happened in 25 years. The site has undergone a lot of changes, a lot of different looks, and has evolved with the times. For today, we're honoring the past 25 years with a special reflection on the history of Shacknews.
Shacknews was once the product of a single imagination, that of founder Steve Gibson. His dedicated Quake fansite would eventually grow into Shugashack and later into Shacknews. The site would expand beyond Quake and cover other great PC gaming titles of the day, including Doom, Wolfenstein, Half-Life, Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, and many more. The site would also branch out into coverage of console games, covering the very best of Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and beyond.
Shacknews has also gone through many site revamps. There have been several home page design updates. The site has experimented with different ideas, like the Weekend Confirmed podcast and the Shacknews Daily news show. Our video presence has grown tremendously to the point that big name celebrities like Mike Tyson and Ice-T have come onto our Twitch channel and played games with us.
And of course, Shacknews has jumped into the esports scene in the way that only Shacknews can. We've honored our Quake origins, holding regular tournaments like The Great Quakeholio Tournament and holding old-school gaming tournaments at events like E3.
Many people have walked through the doors of this website. In one way or another, they would all do it for Shacknews. We celebrate 25 years today and endeavor to keep Shacknews going for 25 more. Enjoy this trailer and continue to do it for Shacknews!
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Let's reflect on 25 years of Shacknews with this special anniversary trailer
-
-
-
-
I can't believe it's almost(?) 25 years. Holy shit. I've been here since the beginning. I lurked for a good year or two after the forums and chatty were started, and my first real post that I remember was a reply to abrasion about my experience with some piece of hardware or something.
I found this place when Steve was posting early Quake screenshots and stuck around through a ton of name and URL changes.
-
-
-
Getting quake 1 and quake world was big enough on its own, but glquake was the killer app for the 3D video card revolution. I will never forget the first time I loaded it up on my voodoo1.
I was a lurker then, I visited the page every day and followed the forums but never posted anything. That all changed on 9/11. I needed a place to vent, and while my post history is minuscule compared to other long timers, I have appreciated this community and website.
And seriously, Quake>UT, go back to blues news if you think otherwise ;-)
-
Quake always ran like shit for me because my computer sucked (I had no money, and was young).
Once I got decent hardware (Voodoo + K6-2 CPU, lol) Quake II was out so I ended up playing more of that.
Eventually I circled back to Quake and realized it was way better - it's still playable and fun and responsive even today with minimal modifications.
-
I had an AMD 5x86 133 when Quake first came out. It "ran", but not spectacularly. When I upgraded to a Pentium 200mmx I was blown away at the performance jump. Then it jumped even further with the voodoo1. I really do miss the "wild west" of PC building back then. I really wish they'd build affordable FPGA's (on PCIe cards) so the community can come up with the next thing to bring drastic performance upgrades to. Gah, it may not even work, I am still just mesmerized by the Amiga architecture, and it still influences how I think about things (that and FDDI).
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
This is totally not a site written by bots - https://firingsquad.com/
-
-
-
-
-
Wow, Gabe Newell shoutout!
https://youtu.be/fBshMKf2Nzc
-
-