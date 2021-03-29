New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - March 29, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Resident Evil 2 on N64

A look at what it took to get RE2 onto an N64 cart.

Old school games hit different these days

Why were they so hard? Were we better at games back then or did we just never finish them?

Boats and birds

Feeding your fresh catch to birds.

All you need is a notepad

I was a pretty great detective in Disco Elysium. Have you played it yet?

Brooklyn 99 is pretty great

The audacity!

Drawing is a tough skill

Sometimes scribbling things out isn't the best practice.

Pun Master

Eugh.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was excellent

What a masterpiece.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's finally starting to feel a bit cooler, which is making Rad even more snuggly. Here's a photo of him to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola