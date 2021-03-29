Evening Reading - March 29, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination review - Bad boys for life
- CartographR is an app that aims to bring AR visualization to tabletop RPGs like D&D
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: Myths of the Eastern Realm impressions - Fenyx Minus Fenyx
- ARK Invest to launch space exploration ETF (ARKX) Tuesday
- Sony announces closure of PS3, PS Vita, and PSP stores
- Super Nintendo World's Mario Kart ride was built in a game engine so it can be updated
- Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 notes bring driving, NCPD, & numerous other fixes [UPDATED]
- Monster Hunter Rise crosses 4 million units sold globally after first weekend
- Block your own Suez Canal with this Microsoft Flight Simulator mod
- It Takes Two has an Easter egg of Josef Fares' Oscar rant
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Resident Evil 2 on N64
A look at what it took to get RE2 onto an N64 cart.
Old school games hit different these days
Games in the 90s really didn’t care about auto save or our feelings at ALL. pic.twitter.com/k23AGZFaFE— Bri 🤎 (@storymodebae) March 19, 2021
Why were they so hard? Were we better at games back then or did we just never finish them?
Boats and birds
no matter what you think is gonna happen in this video, you’re wrong— Noted Elitist (@SortaBad) March 20, 2021
pic.twitter.com/DyCPp2urXj
Feeding your fresh catch to birds.
All you need is a notepad
If we abolish police, who will show up several hours later with a notepad to jot down a few things and then never follow up?— Emily 🏳️🌈 (@emilytorbs) March 19, 2021
I was a pretty great detective in Disco Elysium. Have you played it yet?
Brooklyn 99 is pretty great
March 20, 2021
The audacity!
Drawing is a tough skill
March 22, 2021
Sometimes scribbling things out isn't the best practice.
Pun Master
Me: *holding t-shirts bundled up with rubber bands* no Mr. Bond,,,— Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) March 21, 2021
Eugh.
Red Dead Redemption 2 was excellent
#RDR2 | Arthur Morgan.#RedDeadRedemption2 | #VirtualPhotography pic.twitter.com/OipwUwLnia— Vlad Kokorev (@KsitVK) March 19, 2021
What a masterpiece.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
It's finally starting to feel a bit cooler, which is making Rad even more snuggly. Here's a photo of him to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
