Shacknews Dump - March 12, 2021 Microsoft hasn't bought the Shacknews Dump yet, so until they do, you can listen to the hottest gaming news wherever you want! (but mostly still on Twitch)

It’s another fine Friday, and with end comes the wrap-up, the cap off, the sweet heat of the Shacknews Dump. And between exclusive deals, all-new pixelated turtles, and new upcoming books from our own staff, we have plenty to share!

On this March 12 edition of the Shacknews Dump, Microsoft has finally settled its deal with Bethesda and owns them, so it finally also shed all auspices that there wouldn’t be Xbox and PC-exclusive Bethesda games in the future. Fortunately, what’s not exclusive to Microsoft’s whims are the return of 2D arcade-style Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with Shredder’s Revenge, with a theme song sung no less by Faith No More front man Mike Patton. Also, did you know that our own David Craddock has a new book on Kickstarter about the making of the original X-COM: UFO Defense?

Here’s the rundown of topics on today’s Shacknews Dump:

The Shacknews Dump runs wild and free, undeterred by exclusivity. We won’t turn down giant gobs of money either, but until giant corporations take notice, tune in and catch what we’ve got cooking for the Dump!