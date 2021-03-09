Evening Reading - March 9, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Pro Strats: X-COM (1994) strategy guide author David Ellis on QA and writing guides
- David Craddock's upcoming X-COM: UFO Defense book 'Monsters in the Dark' now on Kickstarter
- Beyond the Mushroom Kingdom: Super Mario RPG Turns 25 (Part 2)
- The Outer Worlds Nintendo Switch impressions
- Movo UM700 USB Desktop Studio Microphone review: Adequate & affordable audio
- Valheim is high on Panic Button's list of games it would like to port to Switch
- Epic Games acquires photogrammetry developer Capturing Reality
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Chaos Wastes DLC teased for April 2021
- Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will feature the Zero Crisis Finale solo mission
- What is an NFT and why are digital collectibles all the rage?
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Time to nerf some fighters
Smash devs nerfing top tiers pic.twitter.com/OAi75jal1e— 20BC (@TheYearIs20BC) March 7, 2021
Except that one fighter that really needs it.
Film crew, personified
The Film Crew: The Definitive Royalty-Free Edition #aimeelajoie #thefilmcrew pic.twitter.com/8NC3TqTH8L— Aimee La Joie (@aimeelajoie) March 6, 2021
These are all so accurate.
Why?
therapist: long pikachu is real— Michaela Joffe (@joffeorama) March 6, 2021
me: wait don’t you mean-
therapist: no. run. pic.twitter.com/xKbcuJmtLm
But why?
Drawing babies
“Ok... draw a baby. Just draw a baby. Sure! You got this. Draw a baby! How hard can it be?” pic.twitter.com/HNCrVP7hFa— Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) March 7, 2021
It's just a tiny person, right?
Disco Elysium quote
"Want more? Bet I can figure out *why* you bite your nails. I got a few reasons in mind."— Disco Elysium Quotes (@DiscoExcerpt) March 8, 2021
She nods -- half provocative, half enthusiastic.
"Chewed-on-nails... means you're recycling your body material."
"That is so gross."
"Life is gross. So very gross."
Have you played Disco Elysium yet?
A thread of people reacting to USA ads
british people reacting to american pharmaceutical ads during the harry/meghan interview— Ayesha A. Siddiqi (@AyeshaASiddiqi) March 8, 2021
Honestly, why so many drug ads?
Bec is amazing
I did it all for Jimmy's laugh. pic.twitter.com/uX8xURwjIq— Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) March 8, 2021
The creativity here is incredible.
Get more Oprah in your life
I have missed Oprah’s seamless transitions between curious observer, fun high school guidance counselor, and world’s greatest detective.— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) March 8, 2021
I remember watching Oprah as a kid when I was home sick.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad all curled up having a snooze. Far out, I wish I could have cat naps.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
