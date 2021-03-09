Epic Games acquires photogrammetry developer Capturing Reality Epic Games has announced its purchase of the creator of RealityCapture.

Recently, we saw Epic Games acquire Mediatonic, the indie studio behind the popular Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. It looks like Epic Games isn’t done with the acquisitions just yet, because the company has now announced that it’s purchasing Capturing Reality, the creator of RealityCapture.

The acquisition was announced by Epic Games in a post made to its official website. “Today we are thrilled to announce that Capturing Reality, creator of RealityCapture, the state-of-the-art photogrammetric software for 3D scans, has joined the Epic Games family. Capturing Reality’s software is able to reconstruct objects and scenes of any size from images or laser scans, yielding 3D scans with unparalleled accuracy and mesh quality at speeds many times faster than competing software,” the statement reads.

Capturing Reality is best known for creating RealityCapture, a photogrammetric software for 3D scans. Epic Games also announced that starting today, Capturing Reality will be dropping prices for all customers, both new and existing.

“RealityCapture is the clear market leader in photogrammetry and has been integral to the creation of Quixel Megascans since its inception. We are beyond excited to welcome Capturing Reality to our team, and to accelerate our shared vision to enable anyone to scan the world,” said Teddy Bergsman, Senior Director, Quixel at Epic Games.

Unsurprisingly, Epic Games states that it plans to integrate Capturing Reality’s software with Unreal Engine. This will speed up the process of scanning and uploading 3D models. It will be interesting to see how this compliments the recently revealed Metahuman creator. For more on Epic Games, stick with us here on Shacknews.