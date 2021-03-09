Valheim is high on Panic Button's list of games it would like to port to Switch In addition to Valheim, Panic Button's devs also wouldn't mind taking a crack at getting Bloodborne or Dyson Sphere Program on the Nintendo Switch.

Panic Button Games is generally very good at what it does. It’s not quite making its own games (though what the studio does is quite the feat). No, instead Panic Button is building quite the reputation for taking other games and carefully distilling them into functional ports on the Nintendo Switch console. The team has worked on the Doom remake titles in the past and even just finished porting Apex Legends. What’s next? It’s hard to say, but the team definitely has some dream projects and Valheim sits prominently on that list.

Panic Button recently had an Apex Legends port post-mortem chat with Nintendo Life. Having helped Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts on the Nintendo Switch launch of Apex Legends, Panic Button Head of Production Dan Hernberg and Technical Director Andy Boggs and Apex Legends Game Director Respawn Chad Grenier has some thoughts about what the prolific Nintendo Switch porter should tackle next. For Hernberg’s part, Valheim was the easy answer.

“I’m not sure if this is my ‘any game pick,’” Hernberg mused. “but right now, I’m playing way too much Valheim and I would love to port that to Switch.”

Valheim is one of the games developers at Valheim would love to try to get over to the Switch, and we're inclined to believe they could do it if given the chance.

There were other picks in the conversation too. Boggs’ choice was quite simply Bloodborne. No explanation given or needed. Many would love to see FromSoftware’s Lovecraftian/Steampunk hack ‘n slash carve its way to either a remaster or a Switch launch. Grenier even had a pick for what he’d like to see.

“Right now I’m playing a lot of Dyson Sphere Program,” Grenier explained. “I was on vacation recently and couldn’t play and would have loved to take it on my Switch!”

Valheim has been hitting all the right notes of a survival game. Whether it’s the sheer breadth of things you can do normally with its content or the more creative opportunities (like launching long ships to Valhalla), there’s a good reason the game has sold millions of copies already.

It may sound like a dream project, but Panic Button has most certainly shown it has the chops to get the job done. With that in mind, here’s hoping Iron Gate Studio is listening. We for one would love to see Valheim continue its Viking adventures on the Nintendo Switch.