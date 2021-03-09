Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Chaos Wastes DLC teased for April 2021 Vermintide 2's brave adventurers will wander into the nightmare-fueled void that is the Chaos Wastes next month.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has pit its adventurers against countless Skaven rodents, Chaos Warriors, and the warped monstrosities they have a tendency to employ for three years now. You might think the Skaven breeding grounds or the Chaos realm might be running dry. You would think wrong. A new battle awaits in Vermintide 2, and this time developer Fatshark will be taking players to the nightmarish Chaos Wastes in the next DLC.

Fatshark teased the upcoming Warhammer: Vermintide 2 DLC - Chaos Wastes - via the Warhammer: Vermintide Twitter on March 8, 2021. For the uninitiated, the Chaos Wastes are a barren tundra of unholiness quite unlike anything we’ve seen in Vermintide so far. It is a home to immortal gods, an overlapping of the Realm of Chaos and the Realm of Mortals where unspeakable horror await those foolish enough to venture. It will also apparently be the battleground of our latest adventures in Vermintide as the new Chaos Wastes DLC takes us on new missions into this vast and heinous realm sometime in April 2021.

3 years ago today Vermintide 2 was release on PC. We've travelled far and wide, with more to come.



The journey to the Chaos Wastes begins in April! pic.twitter.com/K9NxlbfEJw — Warhammer Vermintide (@VermintideGame) March 8, 2021

Warhammer: Vermintide 2’s upcoming Chaos Wastes DLC makes good on the promise that Fatshark would continue to work on new Vermintide content even as it continues to develop new title Warhammer 40K: Darktide. Darktide is expected to launch some time in 2021 on Xbox Series X and PC, and it will bring a far future science-fantasy to the horde slaying shoot and loot that Fatshark has made popular in its corner of the Warhammer franchise. In the meantime, it looks like we can look forward to a fresh new taste of Vermintide battle. “Chaos is not the only power in this benighted world,” teased Fatshark in the above trailer. What else can we expect? Probably vermin. We’d wager a tide worth of them.

Either way, we’ll find out more soon enough as we close in on April 2021 when the Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Chaos Wastes DLC launches. Stay tuned for more details and a release date coming up soon.