Fatshark remains dedicated to new Vermintide 2 content alongside Darktide development If you're worried Warhammer 40,000: Darktide means Fatshark is moving off Vermintide 2, don't. The developer has plenty of new content on the way for Vermintide fans.

Warhammer: Vermintide is arguably one of the most fun takes on the four player co-op PVE style of game popularized by Left 4 Dead in a long time. Vermintide 2 only made that formula better and is still getting updates as recent at Season 3 in June 2020, which introduced the new Grail Knight class. That said, Fatshark also recently announced Warhammer 40,000: Darktide as its next game which has had a lot of folks worried the developer is getting ready to shift gears. Fatshark says worry not. It will remain dedicated to new content for Vermintide 2 for quite some time to come.

Fatshark released a letter to the community regarding Darktide and Vermintide 2 development on July 24, 2020. In the letter, Fatshark reps assured the community that Darktide would not mean the end of Vermintide content in the slightest.

“We are looking forward to the continuous development of Vermintide 2, and the next major DLC update coming is Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Chaos Wastes,” the letter reads. “We are also already working on the next career following the positive reception of the Grail Knight… and of course, so much more that we are not ready to announce.”

With the Grail Knight having just launched in Season 3 of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and positive fan reaction to it, Fatshark has assured fans that much more content is on the way alongisde Darktide.

Indeed, Vermintide 2 has been an incredible blast since it first arrived back in 2018, earning a solid Shacknews review and continuing to deliver through DLC like Back in Ubersreik and Winds of Magic since. It harnessed enough goodwill to put us instantly on board when we learned Fatshark was putting their efforts into a Warhammer 40K style of that game with the reveal of Darktide. That said, fans should also be happy to hear that Vermintide 2 isn’t falling by the wayside to make room for the new goods. There will be plenty of Skaven, Beastmen, and Chaos Warriors to slay for the foreseeable future.

If you’ve been playing Vermintide on PS4 and are worried Darktide won’t make it over to PlayStation consoles, take heart there as well. Fatshark has confirmed that Darktide releases outside Xbox One and Steam will be up for discussion at a future date.