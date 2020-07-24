Warhammer 40K: Darktide's developer will discuss 'other platforms at a future date' Fatshark recently spoke on the matter of its console exclusivity on Xbox Series X and PC, mentioning that it might speak to platform availability on the likes of PS5 later.

If you’re a Warhammer: Vermintide fan like some of us here at Shacknews and leaning towards the PlayStation 5 this upcoming console generation, then it probably came as a double-edged sword yesterday to see both the announcement of Fatshark’s next game - Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - as well as seeing that it was a console exclusive for Xbox Series X. It seems as though the new Xbox and Steam will have first crack at the game for launch in 2021, but hope is not lost for those invested in the PS5.

In a recent correspondence with Kotaku Australia, Fatshark recently mentioned that Warhammer 40K: Darktide's future on further platforms and availability is up for discussion later on.

“At this time we are announcing Xbox Series X and Windows PC platforms,” a Fatshark spokesperson told Kotaku. “We will discuss other platforms and their availability at a future date.”

What that likely means is that the console exclusivity to Xbox Series X will be a limited-time situation.

Out of much of the Xbox Series X Games Showcase presentation on July 23, the trailer for Darktide was a delightful reveal. After two solid base games and plenty of DLC in Warhammer: Vermintide, Fatshark is taking their chops to the far future variant of the franchise. Darktide’s reveal trailer was all cinematic, but it implied very much that we’d be able to join with up to 4 co-op players to survive a wealth of sci-fi infused Left 4 Dead-like scenarios - a winning formula for Fatshark that garnered games like Warhammer: Vermintide 2 high praise in their Shacknews reviews.

It would make sense to eventually see Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on PS5. After all, previous games have come reliably to Xbox One, PC, and PS4. It’s still a bit of a bummer that those wanting to play Darktide on PS5 will have to wait quite a bit longer, but it’s better than nothing. Stay tuned to Shacknews for more details and information. Warhammer 40K: Darktide is currently slated for release on Xbox Series X and Steam in 2021.