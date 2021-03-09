Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will feature the Zero Crisis Finale solo mission The beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will allow players to play a solo mission as Agent Jones.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 has been all about the increasingly unstable Zero Point. We’ve seen Agent Jones hop through dimensions, gathering up and recruiting some of the best hunters from across the universe. Now, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is set to begin on March 16, furthering the story and bringing new changes to battle royale. Epic Games has announced that the start of Season 6 will feature the Zero Crisis Finale, a solo mission that all players can experience.

Epic Games detailed the news in a post made to its website. “When you first launch into the new Season, you’ll play through the conclusion of Agent Jones’ mission in the Zero Crisis Finale. The aftermath of this event is sure to shape Reality as we know it.” Since the beginning of the season, we’ve seen cutscenes of Agent Jones as he frantically struggled to contain the Zero Point, all of that has built up to the epic Zero Crisis Finale, where we’ll get to see the saga’s conclusion.

The post also implies some major shakeups coming to Fortnite following the event. If you’re familiar with Fortnite, you know that major changes have become customary following a major event or change in seasons. That said, we have no clue what theme Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will bring, but that will likely be revealed after the event.

The Zero Crisis Finale will be available to play whenever players first login for Season 6. It can also be viewed entirely online, as Epic Games plans to hold a premiere event for players to experience it together. The developer also teases that the interlude to Fortnite Season 6 will be the “most ambitious story cinematic yet,” which is certainly saying a lot for a game like Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will begin on March 16, and will add the Zero Crisis Finale solo mission. For more on Fortnite, stay right here on Shacknews.