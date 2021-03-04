Watch the Mr. Sakurai Presents 'Pyra/Mythra' Smash Bros. Ultimate livestream here Come and watch Mr. Sakurai give an in-depth look at Pyra/Mythra ahead of the fighter's release into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players rejoice because Mr. Sakurai has another presentation for you, this time focusing on Pyra and Mythra, the latest character coming to the title. The Mr. Sakurai Presents livestream will have Director Masahiro Sakurai giving his detailed insights on how this unique character functions and you can watch it all unfold right below!

The Mr. Sakurai Presents ‘Pyra/Mythra’ Super Smash Bros. Ultimate livestream is scheduled to begin on Thursday, March 4, at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET. It should come as no surprise to Smash Bros. fans that this presentation will be short but packed full of information.

Viewers should anticipate the Mr. Sakurai Presents livestream to last roughly 35 minutes. Over this time, Mr. Sakurai will go in-depth into the Pyra/Mythra character, discussing moves, combos, and other useful insights players will no doubt want to understand. Mr. Sakurai will also reveal the fighter’s release date, which shouldn’t be too far off given the usual cadence of releases.

Tune-in on 3/4 at 6am PT for an in-depth look at the new Super #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter, Pyra/Mythra, with Director Masahiro Sakurai. He will also reveal the fighter’s release date! pic.twitter.com/eSjrrgGqAk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 24, 2021

As our own TJ Denzer comments, the release of Pyra/Mythra follows Min-Min from ARMS, Steve and Alex from Minecraft, and even Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7. With this new champion joining the fight, that leaves two slots left for the Fighters Pass Volume 2 DLC. There are so many possibilities of who or what these fighters might be and the internet is sure to go digging for any indication or hint of what lies ahead.

If you want to get a better understanding of how this Pyra/Mythra fighter works in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, make sure you stop by and tune into the Mr. Sakurai Presents livestream. The presentation is bound to be chockfull of useful details and valuable insights that will get you off on the right foot when this fighter enters the game. Take a moment to check out the Shacknews Super Smash Bros. Ultimate page after the presentation for more analysis and maybe even a character overview when Pyra/Mythra is released!