Mr. Sakurai Presents Pyra/Mythra to share Smash DLC release date & details next week With Pyra/Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 confirmed as the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC, we'll get a good look at the character in early March.

Like it or not, Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 are the next two-in-one DLC character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Volume 2 DLC. With her, another slot will be filled soon. More importantly, we need to learn just how this new character plays and Smash Director Masahiro Sakurai will show us next week. The next Mr. Sakurai Presents has been scheduled to show off Pyra and Mythra, as well as sharing a release date of the character.

Nintendo announced the Mr. Sakurai Presents Pyra/Mythra presentation via the Nintendo of America Twitter account on February 24, 2021. Starting on March 4, 2021, at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET, a new presentation will go up on the Nintendo YouTube channel featuring Masahiro Sakurai detailing the moves and playstyle of Pyra and Mythra. Somewhere in the 35 minute presentation, we will also get a reveal of an official release date for when we’ll be able to play the character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The presentation will be roughly 35 minutes long, and there will be no further new fighter announcements. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 24, 2021

Pyra and Mythra were revealed during the February Nintendo Direct as the latest characters to join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster. With Min-Min from ARMS, Steve from Minecraft, and Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7 having taken up previous slots, that leaves two spots left in the overall Fighters Pass Volume 2 DLC series for Super Smash Bros. As a two-in-one character capable of two forms which prioritize power and speed, it will be interesting to see how Pyra and Mythra play, and especially what sets their playstyle apart from fellow two-formed character Joker from Persona 5.

With mechanics, moves, playstyle, and release date forthcoming, be sure to tune in on March 4 when Mr. Sakurai Presents Pyra/Mythra goes live. You can also stay tuned for all of the details as they become available to report here at Shacknews.