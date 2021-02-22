Evening Reading - February 22, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- It's Dangerous to Go Alone: 35 Years of The Legend of Zelda
- Dead by Daylight: The Realm Beyond interview - Breathing new light & life into the chase
- Watch Dogs: Legion Online hands-on preview: Going viral
- Introducing Shacknews Reader for RSS feeds
- Nintendo of America tweet hints at a THPS 1+2 Switch port
- Twisted Metal TV series is in the works from the Deadpool film writers
- Doom Eternal's Hugo Martin has considered adding a female Slayer
- Valheim biome progression guide
- SpaceX's Starlink internet network 'speed will double' later in 2021, says Elon Musk
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Daft Punk 1993 - 2021
I'm not crying, you're crying.
The Mariolorian
Mario taking a baby Yoshi around on quests. I'm in!
XBLA GoldenEye 007
Well this time it's for real, the full XBLA Goldeneye 007 is finally here— PixelButts (@PixelButts) February 3, 2021
Source I was linkedhttps://t.co/wgr5UIWis4
Go to the pastebin
Go to either of the urls, save it
Open it
Unpack the split 7z archives
And I guess read the NFO since it's not a virgin copy unfortunately
Our own Bryan "Skankcore" Lefler streamed the XBLA GoldenEye 007 a few weeks ago. Now, you can get it yourself.
Have you played Disco Elysium yet?
disco elysium final cut looks so good pic.twitter.com/mCH8VhYRFZ— Cooper, for real!🍀 (@agoldclover) February 3, 2021
It's so, so good.
Fallen S.A.B.E.R. PTSD
Bungie: Fallen S.A.B.E.R strike is back next Season!— Fitzy (@HeyFitzy) February 3, 2021
D2 Player who didn’t play D1: Oh awesome! This looks like fun!
D1 Player: [Defend the Warsat] pic.twitter.com/2gGjnUe0Mj
Defending that Warsat on a Void week was a nightmare.
Trolling photographers
You know who was really excited to take pictures of this purse? @gettyimages.— Emily Heller (@MrEmilyHeller) September 17, 2018
You know who wasn’t? Every other photographer there. #emmys pic.twitter.com/rmKfgTzKbX
I love everything about this.
Wow! Look at this
these are real screenshots from a real video game being made by a team consisting of original creators of classic final fantasy pic.twitter.com/BwSABV9vno— TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) February 3, 2021
It's so adorable.
I hope the new Battlefield is good
Me when the new battlefield game drops pic.twitter.com/uSsckrjR7i— DENNY the VILLAIN🦉 (@DennyVonDoom) February 3, 2021
I want a return to BFBC2.
TikTok gold
This remains the greatest TikTok I’ve ever seen and I watch it at least once a day— Jess Krause (@kessjrause) February 3, 2021
(Credit: rub_u on TikTok) pic.twitter.com/6AySHDY74Q
Where do people come up with this stuff?
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
