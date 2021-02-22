Evening Reading - February 22, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Daft Punk 1993 - 2021

I'm not crying, you're crying.

The Mariolorian

Mario taking a baby Yoshi around on quests. I'm in!

XBLA GoldenEye 007

Well this time it's for real, the full XBLA Goldeneye 007 is finally here



Source I was linkedhttps://t.co/wgr5UIWis4



Go to the pastebin

Go to either of the urls, save it

Open it

Unpack the split 7z archives

And I guess read the NFO since it's not a virgin copy unfortunately — PixelButts (@PixelButts) February 3, 2021

Our own Bryan "Skankcore" Lefler streamed the XBLA GoldenEye 007 a few weeks ago. Now, you can get it yourself.

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

disco elysium final cut looks so good pic.twitter.com/mCH8VhYRFZ — Cooper, for real!🍀 (@agoldclover) February 3, 2021

It's so, so good.

Fallen S.A.B.E.R. PTSD

Bungie: Fallen S.A.B.E.R strike is back next Season!



D2 Player who didn’t play D1: Oh awesome! This looks like fun!



D1 Player: [Defend the Warsat] pic.twitter.com/2gGjnUe0Mj — Fitzy (@HeyFitzy) February 3, 2021

Defending that Warsat on a Void week was a nightmare.

Trolling photographers

You know who was really excited to take pictures of this purse? @gettyimages.

You know who wasn’t? Every other photographer there. #emmys pic.twitter.com/rmKfgTzKbX — Emily Heller (@MrEmilyHeller) September 17, 2018

I love everything about this.

Wow! Look at this

these are real screenshots from a real video game being made by a team consisting of original creators of classic final fantasy pic.twitter.com/BwSABV9vno — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) February 3, 2021

It's so adorable.

I hope the new Battlefield is good

Me when the new battlefield game drops pic.twitter.com/uSsckrjR7i — DENNY the VILLAIN🦉 (@DennyVonDoom) February 3, 2021

I want a return to BFBC2.

TikTok gold

This remains the greatest TikTok I’ve ever seen and I watch it at least once a day



(Credit: rub_u on TikTok) pic.twitter.com/6AySHDY74Q — Jess Krause (@kessjrause) February 3, 2021

Where do people come up with this stuff?

Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

