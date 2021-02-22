Nintendo of America tweet hints at a THPS 1+2 Switch port Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 may be kickflipping its way onto the Switch soon.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 was a fun return to the early entries of the classic skateboarding franchise. Dropping on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC last year, this remake was developed by the team at Vicarious Visions. Fans have been clamoring for the game to launch on the Nintendo Switch, and those wishes just may be coming true soon. New tweets hint at Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 coming to Nintendo’s hybrid console.

On February 22, Tony Hawk himself tweeted about the news that Crash Bandicoot 4 will be coming to more platforms this March. In congratulating everyone’s favorite bandicoot, Mr. Hawk asked if he could receive some help getting Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 onto some new platforms. With the game already available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, there’s only one more major platform for THPS to launch on.

Just heard #Crash4 is coming to new platforms and I’m kinda jealous. Hey @CrashBandicoot can you hook @TonyHawkTheGame up? — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 22, 2021

Crash Bandicoot replied, tagging the Activision Twitter account (Activision published both THPS 1+2 and Crash Bandicoot 4). What’s more, the Nintendo of America Twitter account chimed in with a couple tweets of their own. Call us crazy, but it feels like Tony Hawk, Activision, and Nintendo are teasing the arrival of THPS 1+2 on the Switch.

If Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is indeed coming to the Nintendo Switch, an official announcement is likely imminent. THPS 1+2 was an excellent recreation of a sports classic if our Shacknews review is any indication. Stick with us for further updates on the situation.