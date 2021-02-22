New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo of America tweet hints at a THPS 1+2 Switch port

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 may be kickflipping its way onto the Switch soon.
Donovan Erskine
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 was a fun return to the early entries of the classic skateboarding franchise. Dropping on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC last year, this remake was developed by the team at Vicarious Visions. Fans have been clamoring for the game to launch on the Nintendo Switch, and those wishes just may be coming true soon. New tweets hint at Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 coming to Nintendo’s hybrid console.

On February 22, Tony Hawk himself tweeted about the news that Crash Bandicoot 4 will be coming to more platforms this March. In congratulating everyone’s favorite bandicoot, Mr. Hawk asked if he could receive some help getting Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 onto some new platforms. With the game already available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, there’s only one more major platform for THPS to launch on.

Crash Bandicoot replied, tagging the Activision Twitter account (Activision published both THPS 1+2 and Crash Bandicoot 4). What’s more, the Nintendo of America Twitter account chimed in with a couple tweets of their own. Call us crazy, but it feels like Tony Hawk, Activision, and Nintendo are teasing the arrival of THPS 1+2 on the Switch.

If Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is indeed coming to the Nintendo Switch, an official announcement is likely imminent. THPS 1+2 was an excellent recreation of a sports classic if our Shacknews review is any indication. Stick with us for further updates on the situation.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

