Doom Eternal's Hugo Martin has considered adding a female Slayer In a recent livestream, Doom Eternal Director Hugo Martin shares he's 'put a lot of thought' into adding a female Slayer.

Doom Eternal is approaching its one-year anniversary, as the sequel to id Software’s rebooted FPS classic was released last March. In the time since, the developer has added new content, as well as some cool new cosmetics to boost the player experience. One of the most common cosmetics in Doom Eternal are skins for the Slayer to equip. Though none of the available skins allow you to play as a woman, it’s something that Director Hugo Martin has seriously considered, as he shared in a recent interview.

As first reported by VGC, Doom Eternal Director Hugo Martin spoke to the possibility of allowing players to play as a female slayer during an official livestream of the game a few days ago. While he’s strongly considered adding a female Slayer to Doom Eternal, Martin would want the addition to be more than just another cosmetic.

"I've thought about it, actually. I think if we did it, I'd want it to be lethal," Martin said during the broadcast. “I think it's interesting how it would impact the glory kills, the kind of weapons that she would have, the fighting style—certainly all aggression, absolutely, but a different type of aggression. I would really strive to allow it to impact the gameplay in a way that was meaningful. I've definitely put a lot of thought into that.”

We’ve seen a lot of iterations of the Slayer over the years. Doom Eternal went as far as to add the colorful and flamboyant Doomicorn outfit. Introducing a woman as Slayer could make for a fresh take on the iconic character, and is one we may see down the road. For more on Doom Eternal, stick with us right here on Shacknews.