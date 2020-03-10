Doomicorn Slayer Master Collection - Twitch Prime Stock up on colorful goodies with the Doomicorn Slayer Master Collection from Twitch Prime.

Doom Eternal is set to release on March 20, and those who have Twitch Prime can get their hands on some extra goodies with the Doomicorn Slayer Master collection. Like most items available in Twitch Prime, you’ll need to jump through a couple of hoops to unlock the Doomicorn skin, and the other goodies available in this collection.

The Doomicorn Slayer Master Collection will be available to Twitch Prime members starting on March 20, 2020. The collection will be available until April 21, giving users an entire month to pick it up.

If you’re interested in picking up the Doomicorn Slayer Master Collection then you’ll need to complete a few steps:

First, you’ll want to connect your Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts to unlock Twitch Prime. Once you’ve done that, head to this website and connect your Twitch and Bethesda accounts. If you plan on buying Doom Eternal on Steam, make sure you’ve connected your Steam account as well.

With your accounts connected, wait until March 20 hits. Once Doom Eternal releases, head to the Twitch Prime website and look for the Doomicorn Slayer Master Collection and redeem it. When you have redeemed the collection, the items will appear in-game.

The Doomicorn Slayer Master Collection includes the following goodies:

‘DOOMicorn’ Slayer Skin

‘Purple Pony’ Skin Variant

‘Night-mare’ Skin Variant

‘Magic Meadow’ Base Podium

‘For Those Who Dare to Dream!’ Maxed-Out Podium

‘Clip Clop’ Stance Animation

‘Haymaker’ Intro Animation

‘Horsing Around’ Victory Animation

‘Love Conquers All’ Player Icon

‘Super Sparkle Slayer’ Nameplate & Title

As you can see, the collection has quite a few goodies for you to show off to your enemies in Doom Eternal. For more information, you can check out the official announcement from Bethesda. You can also check out the rest of our Doom Eternal coverage for even more handy info.