Evening Reading - February 18, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews faithful. We’ve reached the end of the day (and almost the end of the week! You’re so close!), so of course it’s time for another delightful Shacknews Evening Reading. Take a moment to check out our selected material and enjoy.
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- All announcements, trailers, & reveals from Nintendo Direct February 2021
- Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU is getting a driver that limits cryptocurrency mining efficiency
- Mortal Kombat movie trailer brings blood, action, and fatalities
- 'WallStreetBets was well within normal parameters' says Reddit CEO Steve Huffman
- Hitman 3 PC players can finally import the first two games & their locations
- Watch the rover Perseverance land on Mars
- Bungie is expanding to deliver Destiny 2 long-term & new 'to-be-announced IPs'
And now… Other stuff from the Internet!!!
Hmm, yes, I see what you’re saying there Aonuma…
I know you are— Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) February 18, 2021
excited for news ...so here’s Groose
on botw2... in HD pic.twitter.com/9ltXkFfaBt
Groose should somehow appear in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Skyward Sword best character.
Y’all really clicked on this story?
Wait whathttps://t.co/22HXLz5oqr— Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) February 18, 2021
Yeah, I know I’m sharing it too, but I also feel like I need to tell anyone who fell for this clickbait that the fighting game scene has a word for you: Jebaited.
The Mortal Kombat movie, done with classic MK sounds
sometimes you just gotta add klassic mortal kombat sound effects to a mortal kombat movie trailer pic.twitter.com/dmpf3747Co— Jojo's Bizarre Sound Design (@JJBASoundDesign) February 18, 2021
Actually, I’d watch the whole dang new movie with the classic sounds and voice clips on all of the fighting.
Ted Cruz is a worthless POS
“Two tickets to Cancun, please.” pic.twitter.com/LimfYzIpfV— Caleb Roehrig (@MikalebRoehrig) February 18, 2021
Simpsons does it again pic.twitter.com/Q1k282Eq14— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 18, 2021
I can say that as a Texan that has gone without power and had to boil water over the last few days, but at least there’s the memes.
Aww, look how cute Splatoon 3 looks splashing around
Nintendo in 2021 pic.twitter.com/pRNKQafMSj— Christine (Comms Open) (@ZenGraphics_) February 18, 2021
Funny, I feel like I’m forgetting something, but all I can see is that adorable Splatoon 3 having a good time.
And there you have it, Shackers - your Evening Reading for February 18, 2021. Thanks for strapping in and enjoying the show. Before heading off to bed, perhaps consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support us for as little as $1/month? It helps us keep the nightlights running. My sweet little fuzzle Flaff will thank you for it. Speaking of which, here she is:
What’s your evening looking like? Let us know what you're up to in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below here.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Evening Reading - February 18, 2021