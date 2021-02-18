New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 18, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it's time for another edition of the Evening Reading. Kick up your feet and relax.
TJ Denzer
1

Good evening, Shacknews faithful. We’ve reached the end of the day (and almost the end of the week! You’re so close!), so of course it’s time for another delightful Shacknews Evening Reading. Take a moment to check out our selected material and enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… Other stuff from the Internet!!!

Hmm, yes, I see what you’re saying there Aonuma…

Groose should somehow appear in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Skyward Sword best character.

Y’all really clicked on this story?

Yeah, I know I’m sharing it too, but I also feel like I need to tell anyone who fell for this clickbait that the fighting game scene has a word for you: Jebaited.

The Mortal Kombat movie, done with classic MK sounds

Actually, I’d watch the whole dang new movie with the classic sounds and voice clips on all of the fighting.

Ted Cruz is a worthless POS

I can say that as a Texan that has gone without power and had to boil water over the last few days, but at least there’s the memes.

Aww, look how cute Splatoon 3 looks splashing around

Funny, I feel like I’m forgetting something, but all I can see is that adorable Splatoon 3 having a good time.

And there you have it, Shackers - your Evening Reading for February 18, 2021. Thanks for strapping in and enjoying the show. Before heading off to bed, perhaps consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support us for as little as $1/month? It helps us keep the nightlights running. My sweet little fuzzle Flaff will thank you for it. Speaking of which, here she is:

Flaff is a precious good doggo.
Flaff is a precious good doggo.

What’s your evening looking like? Let us know what you're up to in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below here.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Hello, Meet Lola