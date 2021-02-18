Evening Reading - February 18, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews faithful. We’ve reached the end of the day (and almost the end of the week! You’re so close!), so of course it’s time for another delightful Shacknews Evening Reading. Take a moment to check out our selected material and enjoy.

Hmm, yes, I see what you’re saying there Aonuma…

I know you are

excited for news ...so here’s Groose

on botw2... in HD pic.twitter.com/9ltXkFfaBt — Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) February 18, 2021

Groose should somehow appear in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Skyward Sword best character.

Y’all really clicked on this story?

Yeah, I know I’m sharing it too, but I also feel like I need to tell anyone who fell for this clickbait that the fighting game scene has a word for you: Jebaited.

The Mortal Kombat movie, done with classic MK sounds

sometimes you just gotta add klassic mortal kombat sound effects to a mortal kombat movie trailer pic.twitter.com/dmpf3747Co — Jojo's Bizarre Sound Design (@JJBASoundDesign) February 18, 2021

Actually, I’d watch the whole dang new movie with the classic sounds and voice clips on all of the fighting.

Ted Cruz is a worthless POS

Simpsons does it again pic.twitter.com/Q1k282Eq14 — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 18, 2021

I can say that as a Texan that has gone without power and had to boil water over the last few days, but at least there’s the memes.

Aww, look how cute Splatoon 3 looks splashing around

Funny, I feel like I’m forgetting something, but all I can see is that adorable Splatoon 3 having a good time.

