Mortal Kombat movie trailer brings blood, action, and fatalities Warner Bros. Pictures has released the trailer for Mortal Kombat.

Though quality film adaptations of beloved video games have been few and far between. The 90s Mortal Kombat movie is one that’s stuck with audiences throughout the year. That said, you can imagine the excitement at the news that Warner Bros. would be bringing the film franchise back with a new movie this year. With an April release just around the corner, Warner Bros. has released a new restricted trailer for Mortal Kombat.

The new red band trailer for Mortal Kombat was posted to the Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube channel and gives us our first major look at the film. In the trailer, we see a slew of iconic Mortal Kombat characters. From Sub-Zero to Scorpion, Jax, Sonya Blade, and many more, this trailer is full of the characters that fans adore.

We also get to see some of the action sequences, as the Mortal Kombat trailer goes heavy on violence and gore. From Sub-Zero stabbing an opponent with an icicle made of their own blood to Scorpion delivering his iconic “get over here!,” there’s a lot going on in this preview. The trailer also features a brand new character, Cole, who hasn’t appeared in any of the games. With a birthmark that bears the dragon symbol, Cole finds himself thrust into the affairs of these super-powered beings.

The Mortal Kombat film is set to release on April 16 in theaters and on HBO Max. If you want to talk more movies with us, consider stopping by the next episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!, our movie and television discussion show.