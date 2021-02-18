New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Mortal Kombat movie trailer brings blood, action, and fatalities

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the trailer for Mortal Kombat.
Donovan Erskine
1

Though quality film adaptations of beloved video games have been few and far between. The 90s Mortal Kombat movie is one that’s stuck with audiences throughout the year. That said, you can imagine the excitement at the news that Warner Bros. would be bringing the film franchise back with a new movie this year. With an April release just around the corner, Warner Bros. has released a new restricted trailer for Mortal Kombat.

The new red band trailer for Mortal Kombat was posted to the Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube channel and gives us our first major look at the film. In the trailer, we see a slew of iconic Mortal Kombat characters. From Sub-Zero to Scorpion, Jax, Sonya Blade, and many more, this trailer is full of the characters that fans adore.

We also get to see some of the action sequences, as the Mortal Kombat trailer goes heavy on violence and gore. From Sub-Zero stabbing an opponent with an icicle made of their own blood to Scorpion delivering his iconic “get over here!,” there’s a lot going on in this preview. The trailer also features a brand new character, Cole, who hasn’t appeared in any of the games. With a birthmark that bears the dragon symbol, Cole finds himself thrust into the affairs of these super-powered beings.

The Mortal Kombat film is set to release on April 16 in theaters and on HBO Max. If you want to talk more movies with us, consider stopping by the next episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!, our movie and television discussion show.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola