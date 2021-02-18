Hitman 3 PC players can finally import the first two games & their locations IO Interactive has finally created a solution that will let PC players on the Epic Games Store import the first two Hitman games and their maps to Hitman 3.

Hitman 3 has, by most accounts, been an incredible third chapter for IO Interactive in the refreshed trilogy of Agent 47. It provides a wealth of fantastic levels and opportunities to carry out professional (or sloppy) murder as one pleases. That said, one of the promises of Hitman 3 has always been the ability to import the levels and progress of previous games in. On most platforms this was true, but PC’s split availability between Steam and Epic Games Store has made this a unique challenge. Fortunately, IO Interactive has finally produced a solution and PC Hitman 3 players can finally import the first two games and their locations into the third game.

IO Interactive announced its solution for the Hitman trilogy on PC via the studio’s Twitter on February 18, 2021. As of said day, Hitman 3 players on PC with access to the first two games will be able to import them into Hitman 3, playing all three games within the same package, along with the progress achieved in them.

💻✅



We're pleased to share that HITMAN 3 PC players can now import locations from HITMAN 1 and HITMAN 2 at no additional cost.



Follow the official 3-step guide here: https://t.co/NBq08j7C9J pic.twitter.com/1vbG5dpSIq — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) February 18, 2021

IO Interactive did players one better as well and provided a handy guide on how to bring the first two games over to Hitman 3. Players will need an IOI Account, and if they own the games, there will be an Access Pass DLC to access the content therein. For instance, players that begin the import process and own Hitman 2 will be able to claim a Hitman 2 Access Pass. IO Interactive also suggests that players use PC browsers to import content as mobile browsers are not optimized for the process.

Hitman 3 was a spectacular cap on what IO Interactive has established over the course of years and achieved high marks in our Shacknews review. IO Interactive further sweetened the deal by allowing players to bring the whole trilogy into one package with optimizations achieved in Hitman 3. Now that there’s a solution for PC players to enjoy that optimization, it should make for an overall better experience on the platform. Stay tuned for more Hitman coverage, including new content coming to the game in the future.