Bungie is expanding to deliver Destiny 2 long-term & new 'to-be-announced IPs' Bungie's plans for expansion not only include commitment to the ever expanding Destiny universe, but also creation of 'entirely new worlds'.

Bungie is pretty much just the Destiny studio at this point in the developer’s life cycle. It has good reason to be with the massive and faithful fanbase it’s built up for its premium looter shooter over the years. And with all of that building comes Bungie’s own expansion. Between staff and workspace, the Destiny dev is getting ready to deliver well into the future. More Destiny is a given priority, but it would seem Bungie is also looking to introduce some IPs we’ve yet to see.

Bungie shared detailed plans for its expansion and future commitments in a February 18, 2021 report via Business Wire. The report included the announcement of Trace Harris and Pamela Kaufman joining the Board of Directors, as well as some details on a worldwide HQ expansion that broke ground in January 2021 and intends to redesign and increase Bungie’s Bellevue, Washington workspace from 84,000 sq. ft. to more than 208,000 sq. ft. What’s the purpose of all of this expansion? Well, Bungie would apparently like to not only continue to expand Destiny but also prepare some brand-new IPs for reveal and release.

Bungie remains neck-deep in Destiny 2 with the recent launch of Beyond Light and Season of the Chosen, but the idea of a new, unseen Bungie IP is also pretty enticing.

“One of the primary drivers of Bungie’s expansion is to increase the commitment to the long-term development of Destiny 2, tell new stories in the Destiny Universe, and create entirely new worlds in to-be-announced IPs,” the report reads.

It remains to be seen if those “new worlds in to-be-announced IPs” will remain within the Destiny universe as spinoffs or explore entirely new opportunities, but it certainly seems to indicate that Bungie has something up its sleeve that we’ve never seen before. The developer has been hard at work on new seasons since its launch of the Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion. Currently in the Season of the Chosen, there’s still plenty to do with Bungie continuing to supply content month after month.

Regardless, with Bungie’s lofty plans for expansion, it will be interesting to see what the developer has in store for us. Whether it’s a new Destiny product or something entirely different, stayed tuned as we watch for further details and information as Bungie pursues its expansion.