Evening Reading - February 12, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend

Let's get this started off right.

Godzilla's thunder thighs

Bear witness to a god. Check out the final design for Godzilla Singular Point’s king of the monsters, designed by Eiji Yamamori and colored by Yuji Kaneko. pic.twitter.com/tGw2zg1IWL — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 12, 2021

This official Godzilla artwork shows just how massive the King of Monsters is.

Fortnite makes its own Zoom cat meme

Thanks, Epic Games, very cool!

Zack & Cody comedy genius

this is still the best joke of all eternity pic.twitter.com/vMcyKipMI8 — Ryan Alkire (@TheRealRyAlk) February 11, 2021

2000s-era Disney Channel was peak Disney Channel.

The new Gears of War game looks wild!

Quavo put a chainsaw attachment on his new gold assault rifle 😳 pic.twitter.com/cGCYknjltV — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) February 11, 2021

Quavo and Marcus Fenix would make one hell of a duo.

One to rule them all?

Reddit is unique in social media. 15 years after launching, it still hasn't peaked. pic.twitter.com/QNl5T7vNqZ — Paul Graham (@paulg) February 12, 2021

This look at popularity among social media platforms over time is quite fascinating.

Shacknews' newest feature!

With Shacknews' new Reader feature, you can compile your favorite websites, channels, and podcasts all into one simple feed!https://t.co/Iz263r5YKr pic.twitter.com/SCbYvNlxzm — Shacknews (@shacknews) February 12, 2021

Are you using Shacknews' new Reader feature? If not, you should.

Happy Valentine's weekend!

will u be his valentine? 💘 pic.twitter.com/sE51tTH8CF — ˗ˏˋ ciara ˎˊ˗ (@ciaraturnerart) February 11, 2021

Valentine's Day is this weekend. If you're looking for a Valentine, I hear Kirby is available.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.