Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 12: Lunar New Year 2021

It's the Lunar New Year and there's no better way to usher in the Year of the Ox than with some brand new games. You won't have to look very far for a Lunar New Year sale. Nearly every outlet has a deal commemorating the Chinese holiday. Steam has nearly every PC game under the sun on sale this weekend. Whatever you can't find there, you'll probably find over at Blizzard, including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. GOG.com has their own library of great games for sale this weekend and that includes the lowest price so far on The Witcher 3's GOTY Edition. Ubisoft is celebrating the Lunar New Year with an exclusive deal on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but on top of that, they're giving away free copies of Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China.
The Epic Games Store is not celebrating the Lunar New Year, but they are celebrating their recent Spring Showcase. You can find some of the best games from major publishers this weekend, including some deals on EGS exclusives like Twin Mirror.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Lunar New Year Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $44.99 (25% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- World of Warcraft 6-month subscription + Lucky Yun mount - $77.94 (13% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (25% off)
- More from Blizzard's Lunar New Year Sale.
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Halcyon 6 - FREE until 2/18
- Sludge Life - FREE until 5/28
- Epic Games Spring Showcase Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $49.79 (17% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $40.19 (33% off)
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- Twin Mirror - $22.74 (35% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Editions - $9.99 (80% off)
- SnowRunner - $23.99 (40% off)
- Godfall - $39.59 (34% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- EA Star Wars Triple Bundle - $44.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Deep Silver Publisher Sale
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $27.99 (30% off)
- Metro Exodus - $15.99 (60% off)
- Metro 2033 Redux - $4.99 (75% off)
- Shenmue III - $16.99 (66% off)
- Iron Harvest - $33.49 (33% off)
- Windbound - $19.49 (35% off)
- Relicta - $12.99 (35% off)
- Outward - $15.99 (60% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution - $11.24 (75% off)
- Tropico 6 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Tropico 5 - $6.99 (65% off)
- Cities: Skylines - $7.49 (75% off)
- Tyranny Gold Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Phoenix Point Year One Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Online - $4.99 (75% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Fanatical Favorites Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Just Cause 3 XXL Edition, Metro Last Light Redux, Ittle Dew 2+, Brick Rigs, Iron Marines, Metro 2033 Redux, Infectonator 3: Apocalypse, Legacy of Kain Zombotron, Tomb Raider Legends Pack, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition, War for the Overworld, Orwell: Ignorance is Strength, Tomb Raider Millennium Pack, Framed Collection, Book of Demons, Beholder 2, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Grid Ultimate Edition, Do Not Feed the Monkeys, Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You, and Punch Club Deluxe Edition. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $14.99. These activate on Steam.
Pay $15.45 for Metal Slug, Metal Slug 2, Metal Slug 3, and Metal Slug X. These activate on Steam.
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition [UPlay] - $13.49 (85% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $29.69 (67% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $38.39 (36% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II Ultimate Edition - $56.99 (43% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $16.18 (54% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $21.59 (46% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- FIFA 21 [Origin] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Origin] - $26.99 (55% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds [Steam] - $18.39 (54% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $27.59 (54% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Steam] - $8.99 (55% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $30.99 (74% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $21.14 (53% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $18.89 (37% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.19 (78% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.19 (64% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.79 (82% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $16.09 (77% off)
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition [Origin] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition [Steam] - $22.19 (63% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.19 (54% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $17.99 (82% off)
- Baldur's Gate: The Complete Saga [Steam] - $24.47 (70% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $6.59 (67% off)
- Total War: Warhammer II [Steam] - $17.39 (71% off)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition [Steam] - $3.59 (91% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection [Steam] - $3.14 (91% off)
Gamersgate
Use the promo code THEdiscount to save 15% off of a full-priced game. Restrictions apply.
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $45.11 (44% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $36.17 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $17.59 (50% off)
- DIRT 5 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Maneater [Epic] - $23.99 (40% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.80 (67% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $22.50 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $10.79 (46% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $16.20 (73% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $10.04 (33% off)
- Elite: Dangerous [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $9.90 (67% off)
- Fallout Classic Collection [Steam] - $6.00 (70% off)
GOG.com
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Disco Elysium - $21.99 (45% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $8.49 (15% off)
- Warcraft I + II Bundle - $12.74 (15% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle - $57.52 (32% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $22.09 (66% off)
- XCOM 2 - $4.79 (92% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ghostrunner - $20.09 (33% off)
- Carrion - $13.39 (33% off)
- Superliminal - $13.99 (30% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- Ion Fury - $14.99 (40% off)
- Prey - $8.99 (70% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- The Talos Principle Gold Edition - $5.47 (90% off)
- Tropico 6 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Saboteur - $4.99 (75% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $32.82 (33% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $13.49 (70% off)
- Life is Strange - $3.99 (80% off)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition - $4.96 (80% off)
- GRIS - $6.79 (60% off)
- Ruiner - $4.99 (75% off)
- GUN - $6.59 (67% off)
- Children of Morta - $10.99 (50% off)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King - $7.99 (60% off)
- Thimbleweed Park - $11.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - $3.49 (65% off)
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
- The Secret of Monkey Island Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Commander Keen Complete Pack - $1.49 (70% off)
- This is just a handful of over 2,500 games on sale this weekend. Check out GOG.com for more from the We Love Games sale.
Green Man Gaming
Use the promo code NEW20 to save 20% off of select new releases. Restrictions apply.
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition [Epic] - $53.99 (46% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $16.80 (58% off)
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light [Steam] - $24.11 (40% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: Premium Online Edition - $12.89 (57% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $46.00 (54% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $9.00 (55% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $25.49 (49% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.16 (67% off)
- GTFO [Steam Early Access] - $27.08 (23% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $17.03 (72% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $34.86 (71% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.00 (77% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $3.82 (87% off)
- Heavy Rain [Steam] - $9.00 (55% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $6.30 (79% off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration [Steam] - $5.04 (83% off)
- Firefighting Simulator: The Squad [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of February, select between Outward + The Soroboreans and Outward Soundtrack, Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition, Endless Space 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, Moving Out, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, The Wild Eight, Train Station Renovation, Valfaris, Werewolf: The Apocalypse Heart of the Forest, Lovecraft's Untold Stories, Iris and the Giant, and Boomerang Fu. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available until March 2.
Pay $1 for Pandemic: On the Brink - Virulent Strain, Small World, Small World - Grand Dames, Pandemic: The Board Game, and Love Letter. Pay more than the average $9.32 for Ticket To Ride (w/Legendary Asia and France), Spelendor (w/The Cities and The Strongholds), Small World - Be not Afraid, Pandemic: On the Brink - Roles & Events, and 30% off a coupon for A Game of Thrones: The Board Game. Pay $10 or more to also receive Terraforming Mars, Blood Rage: Digital Edition, The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition, Small World - Cursed, and Ticket to Ride - Europe. These games activate on Steam.
Or Pay $1 for Train Simulator 2021 with the BR Class 421 '4CIG' Loco, Amtrak Acela Express EMU, Class 67 Diamond Jubilee Loco, DB BR423 EMU, and Thompson Class B1 Loco add-ons. Pay more than the average $5.44 for the Strathclyde Class 101 DMU, BR Class 14 Loco, Union Pacific Challenger Loco, Norfolk Southern SD40-2 High Nose Loco, DB BR 474.3 EMU, and the DB ICE 1 EMU add-ons. Pay $12 or more to also receive South West Trains Class 444 EMU, BR Blue Diesel Electric Pack Loco, Miami Commuter Rail F40PHL-2 Loco, Amtrak HHP-8 Loco, NJ Transit Arrow III Emu, DB Ice 3 Emu, and the MRCE BR 185.5 Loco add-ons. These activate on Steam.
- Destiny 2: Legendary Edition [Steam] - $47.99 (40% off)
- Lunar New Year Sale
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Mortal Shell [Epic] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam/Epic] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Mafia: Trilogy [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $34.57 (71% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Lunar New Year Sale.
- Lovers X Fighters Sale
- Street Fighter V [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $22.49 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $17.59 (84% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tacoma [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gone Home [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Lovers X Fighters Sale.
- Total War Sale
- Total War: Three Kingdoms [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Warhammer II [Steam] - $20.39 (66% off)
- Total War: Attila [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- Total War: Empire Definitive Edition [Steam] - $6.24 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Total War Sale.
- Detroit: Become Human [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dead by Daylight [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
Origin
- EA Sale
- Madden NFL 21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 21 - $19.99 (67% off)
- Apex Legends Champion Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (50% off)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (87% off)
- Battlefield V - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $1.99 (90% off)
- More from Origin's EA Sale
Ubisoft Store
- Lunar New Year Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $44.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China - FREE TO OWN (Must claim before 2/16)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $40.19 (33% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Anno 1800 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition - $26.00 (80% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- The Crew 2 - $10.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Collection - $18.00 (80% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Lunar New Year Sale
Steam
- Steam Lunar New Year Sale
- Destiny 2: Legendary Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $40.19 (33% off)
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - $14.99 (25% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $41.99 (30% off)
- Death Stranding - $35.99 (40% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Fuser - $39.59 (34% off)
- Disco Elysium - $21.99 (45% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $11.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition - $49.67 (57% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner - $20.09 (33% off)
- Rust - $26.79 (33% off)
- Raft [Steam Early Access] - $13.39 (33% off)
- DayZ - $26.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms - $29.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Warhammer II - $20.39 (66% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $38.99 (75% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition - $29.59 (63% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $27.99 (30% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $15.99 (20% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition - $34.99 (79% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Subnautica - $20.99 (30% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Tabletop Simulator - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $39.59 (34% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $14.80 (87% off)
- XCOM 2 - $4.80 (92% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad - $9.99 (50% off)
- Black Mesa Definitive Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $9.89 (67% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- More from the Steam Lunar New Year Sale.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 12: Lunar New Year 2021