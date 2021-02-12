Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 12: Lunar New Year 2021

It's the Lunar New Year and there's no better way to usher in the Year of the Ox than with some brand new games. You won't have to look very far for a Lunar New Year sale. Nearly every outlet has a deal commemorating the Chinese holiday. Steam has nearly every PC game under the sun on sale this weekend. Whatever you can't find there, you'll probably find over at Blizzard, including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. GOG.com has their own library of great games for sale this weekend and that includes the lowest price so far on The Witcher 3's GOTY Edition. Ubisoft is celebrating the Lunar New Year with an exclusive deal on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but on top of that, they're giving away free copies of Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China.

The Epic Games Store is not celebrating the Lunar New Year, but they are celebrating their recent Spring Showcase. You can find some of the best games from major publishers this weekend, including some deals on EGS exclusives like Twin Mirror.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Fanatical Favorites Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Just Cause 3 XXL Edition, Metro Last Light Redux, Ittle Dew 2+, Brick Rigs, Iron Marines, Metro 2033 Redux, Infectonator 3: Apocalypse, Legacy of Kain Zombotron, Tomb Raider Legends Pack, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition, War for the Overworld, Orwell: Ignorance is Strength, Tomb Raider Millennium Pack, Framed Collection, Book of Demons, Beholder 2, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Grid Ultimate Edition, Do Not Feed the Monkeys, Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You, and Punch Club Deluxe Edition. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $14.99. These activate on Steam.

Pay $15.45 for Metal Slug, Metal Slug 2, Metal Slug 3, and Metal Slug X. These activate on Steam.

Gamersgate

Use the promo code THEdiscount to save 15% off of a full-priced game. Restrictions apply.

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the promo code NEW20 to save 20% off of select new releases. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of February, select between Outward + The Soroboreans and Outward Soundtrack, Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition, Endless Space 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, Moving Out, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, The Wild Eight, Train Station Renovation, Valfaris, Werewolf: The Apocalypse Heart of the Forest, Lovecraft's Untold Stories, Iris and the Giant, and Boomerang Fu. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available until March 2.

Pay $1 for Pandemic: On the Brink - Virulent Strain, Small World, Small World - Grand Dames, Pandemic: The Board Game, and Love Letter. Pay more than the average $9.32 for Ticket To Ride (w/Legendary Asia and France), Spelendor (w/The Cities and The Strongholds), Small World - Be not Afraid, Pandemic: On the Brink - Roles & Events, and 30% off a coupon for A Game of Thrones: The Board Game. Pay $10 or more to also receive Terraforming Mars, Blood Rage: Digital Edition, The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition, Small World - Cursed, and Ticket to Ride - Europe. These games activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 for Train Simulator 2021 with the BR Class 421 '4CIG' Loco, Amtrak Acela Express EMU, Class 67 Diamond Jubilee Loco, DB BR423 EMU, and Thompson Class B1 Loco add-ons. Pay more than the average $5.44 for the Strathclyde Class 101 DMU, BR Class 14 Loco, Union Pacific Challenger Loco, Norfolk Southern SD40-2 High Nose Loco, DB BR 474.3 EMU, and the DB ICE 1 EMU add-ons. Pay $12 or more to also receive South West Trains Class 444 EMU, BR Blue Diesel Electric Pack Loco, Miami Commuter Rail F40PHL-2 Loco, Amtrak HHP-8 Loco, NJ Transit Arrow III Emu, DB Ice 3 Emu, and the MRCE BR 185.5 Loco add-ons. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam