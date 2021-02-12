New Tesla Model S's 0-to-60 is even faster than its official specs, claims Musk According to Elon Musk, an upcoming version of the Model S can go 0 to 60 in about 1.96 seconds, just a hair faster than even Tesla's official specs list for the vehicle.

The Tesla Model S is a rather powerful and versatile machine. One of the flagship vehicles of Elon Musk’s Tesla company, the Model S is meant to represent nearly everything one could want from a sedan-style vehicle. It also apparently packs some decent power under the hood, more than even Tesla will put on paper according to Elon Musk. He recently claimed that the Tesla Model S’s 0-to-60 is actually a bit faster than even Tesla’s website specs for the vehicle have listed.

Elon Musk recently made another appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast where he and the host talked about numerous things, including 5G, SpaceX, and Tesla. On the matter of the latter, Elon Musk had some particularly interesting things to say about the Tesla Model S Plaid. For one, he claimed at about the 1:00:28 mark that an upcoming version of the vehicle is currently capable of going from 0 to 60 mph even faster than the website specs for the Tesla Model S Plaid currently list.

"The new Model S which ships next month we tested on the Motortrend spec and the 0-60 is 1.96 seconds,” Musk claimed.

Although the official Tesla Model S Plaid lists its 0-60 at 1.99, Elon Musk claims recent testing achieved 1.96 seconds.

It’s worth noting that Musk does not point out whether or not the Model S in question is a Plaid or Plaid +, but a look at the product page for the Model S Plaid shows that the current 0-60 capabilities of the vehicle are set at 1.99. It could be that Musk was embellishing just a touch, or it could be that the upcoming version of the Model S is actually upgraded just a bit. 1.96 may not seem like much, but it’s still a move forward in the vehicle’s overall power and capabilities if true.

This comes on the back of Tesla’s Q4 2020 earnings reports, where despite a small drop in stock price due to EPS miss, the company has still reported a fairly strong year of expanded manufacturing and shipping. Stay tuned as we continue to cover the latest news and updates on the Model S and further Tesla products.