2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
United States video game spending in January 2021 up 42% YoY

The NPD is reporting that US citizens spent 42% more on video games in January 2021 over the previous year.
Donovan Erskine
It’s been nearly a year since the COVID-19 became a serious issue in the United States, closing down business, events, and forcing millions to shelter at home. In that time, many of us have turned to video games to occupy our minds and take up the extended free time. We’ve now got numbers that show just how popular video games have been over the last year, as NPD has reported its yearly statistics. According to the company, US citizens spent 42% more on games in January 2021 over January 2020.

The NPD has reported that the United States spent $4.71 billion on games in January 2021. Of course, these numbers were strongly bolstered by the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, as hardware saw a 144% increase year over year. Despite approaching its fourth birthday, the Nintendo Switch has also continued to see impressive sales numbers.

As for the games themselves, a lot of the usual suspects makeup the best-selling titles of January. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War sat at number one, with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Madden 21, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons not too far behind. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was also one of the best-selling titles last month. We recently heard Sony confirm that the game had sold over 4.1 million units.

One of the biggest stories here is Cyberpunk 2077’s fall from the number two game in December, to the 18th best-selling title in January. Of course, this is primarily due to the severe bugs and glitches that hindered the game at launch, rendering it unplayable for some on older consoles. The game was even removed from PSN, and still hasn’t returned to the digital store.

For more statistics and analysis of the business side of the gaming world, stay right here on Shacknews.

