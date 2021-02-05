Evening Reading - February 5, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Destruction AllStars character detail

DID YOU KNOW:



Our characters in #DestructionAllStars are happy when you "select" them...



But did you notice they get upset if you "deselect" them too?



Great work by the animation team with this! Love this detail. pic.twitter.com/RHVv2T5rIc — Kristjan Zadziuk - #WearAMask (@KrisZadziuk) February 5, 2021

Destruction AllStars is a pleasant surprise.

Mario vs Luigi?!

Apparently Italy is about to have a prime minister named Mario versus an opposition leader named Luigi I can't believe this is a real country https://t.co/kVxZhSEQwR — XIRAN, Chinese History Memer (@XiranJayZhao) February 4, 2021

Truly a battle for the ages.

Day N Night

13 years ago today, Kid Cudi dropped “Day ‘n’ Nite” — HIP HOP FACTS (@DailyRapFacts) February 5, 2021

An iconic day in music history.

R.I.P. Christopher Plummer

RIP to Christopher Plummer, a living legend who loved his craft, and was an absolute gentleman. So lucky to have shared a set with him. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hNPbTM6Gxw — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 5, 2021

Truly a legendary talent.

NHL Fight Night

Wayne Simmonds beating the wheels off some guy, nothing new pic.twitter.com/gFGRT6z6YI — Nasty Knuckles (@NastyKnuckles) February 5, 2021

They really just let you straight up throw hands in the NHL. Wild.

There's a pretty big game happening this weekend

Do you watch for the football or the commercials?

Ladies and Gentlemen, the weekend.

We made it!

