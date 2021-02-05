Evening Reading - February 5, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- FUSER VIP Edition Giveaway
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 5: XCOM 2 celebrates 5 years
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake delayed again
- Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event arrives next week
- Cyberpunk Hotfix 1.12 update fixes serious PC mod security issue
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Destruction AllStars character detail
DID YOU KNOW:— Kristjan Zadziuk - #WearAMask (@KrisZadziuk) February 5, 2021
Our characters in #DestructionAllStars are happy when you "select" them...
But did you notice they get upset if you "deselect" them too?
Great work by the animation team with this! Love this detail. pic.twitter.com/RHVv2T5rIc
Destruction AllStars is a pleasant surprise.
Mario vs Luigi?!
Apparently Italy is about to have a prime minister named Mario versus an opposition leader named Luigi I can't believe this is a real country https://t.co/kVxZhSEQwR— XIRAN, Chinese History Memer (@XiranJayZhao) February 4, 2021
Truly a battle for the ages.
Day N Night
13 years ago today, Kid Cudi dropped “Day ‘n’ Nite”— HIP HOP FACTS (@DailyRapFacts) February 5, 2021
An iconic day in music history.
R.I.P. Christopher Plummer
RIP to Christopher Plummer, a living legend who loved his craft, and was an absolute gentleman. So lucky to have shared a set with him. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hNPbTM6Gxw— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 5, 2021
Truly a legendary talent.
NHL Fight Night
Wayne Simmonds beating the wheels off some guy, nothing new pic.twitter.com/gFGRT6z6YI— Nasty Knuckles (@NastyKnuckles) February 5, 2021
They really just let you straight up throw hands in the NHL. Wild.
There's a pretty big game happening this weekend
🚨 TWO. DAYS. LEFT. 🚨 (by @Ford)— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2021
📺: #SBLV -- Sunday 6:30pm ET on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/PBKLpyI4ef
Do you watch for the football or the commercials?
Ladies and Gentlemen, the weekend.
January 30, 2021
We made it!
