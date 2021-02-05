Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 5: XCOM 2 celebrates 5 years

This is a year filled with exciting gaming anniversaries. One that's fallen under the radar (Just as the aliens want!) is XCOM 2 celebrating its fifth anniversary. The folks at 2K Games haven't forgotten their RTS blockbuster and are celebrating XCOM 2's birthday with its lowest price ever. It's now at under $5 USD on Steam this weekend for anyone looking to explore a classic in the genre.
The rest of 2K's library is on sale across Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well. That includes the Mafia Trilogy, Borderlands 3, and more. Plus, Blizzard has Overwatch on sale to celebrate the Lunar New Year, Origin and Steam still have Madden to celebrate the Super Bowl, and Ubisoft has most of their catalog on sale to celebrate themselves.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- For The King - FREE until 2/11
- Metro: Last Light Redux - FREE until 2/11
- Sludge Life - FREE until 5/28
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition - $95.99 (20% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition - $79.99 (20% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition - $80.39 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- New Uno Ultimate Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- 2K Publisher Sale
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $39.59 (34% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Carnival Games - $9.99 (75% off)
- Deep Silver Publisher Sale
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $27.99 (30% off)
- Metro Exodus - $15.99 (60% off)
- Metro 2033 Redux - $4.99 (75% off)
- Shenmue III - $16.99 (66% off)
- Iron Harvest - $33.49 (33% off)
- Windbound - $19.49 (35% off)
- Relicta - $12.99 (35% off)
- Outward - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Red Dead Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- Monkey Barrels - $8.99 (40% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Fanatical Favorites Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Just Cause 3 XXL Edition, Metro Last Light Redux, Ittle Dew 2+, Brick Rigs, Iron Marines, Metro 2033 Redux, Infectonator 3: Apocalypse, Legacy of Kain Zombotron, Tomb Raider Legends Pack, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition, War for the Overworld, Orwell: Ignorance is Strength, Tomb Raider Millennium Pack, Framed Collection, Book of Demons, Beholder 2, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Grid Ultimate Edition, Do Not Feed the Monkeys, Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You, and Punch Club Deluxe Edition. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $14.99. These activate on Steam.
Pay $15.45 for Metal Slug, Metal Slug 2, Metal Slug 3, and Metal Slug X. These activate on Steam.
- Project CARS GOTY Edition [Steam] - $3.99 (92% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $38.39 (36% off)
- FIFA 21 [Origin] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Origin] - $26.99 (55% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $18.89 (37% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $11.39 (81% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.19 (78% off)
- Hitman 2 [Steam] - $16.19 (73% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.19 (86% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $16.09 (77% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition [Steam] - $22.19 (63% off)
- GreedFall [Steam] - $18.49 (63% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
Gamersgate
- DIRT 5 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $30.21 (24% off)
- Deliver Us the Moon [Steam] - $11.62 (54% off)
- Unreal Deal Pack [Steam] - $3.00 (92% off)
GOG.com
- Diablo + Hellfire - $7.49 (25% off)
- Blade Runner - $7.49 (25% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle - $19.99 (33% off)
- The Saboteur - $4.99 (75% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $32.82 (33% off)
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy - $6.99 (65% off)
- Ruiner - $4.99 (75% off)
- GUN - $6.59 (67% off)
- Children of Morta - $10.99 (50% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard [Steam] - $8.91 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $33.05 (45% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet [Steam] - $16.19 (46% off)
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle [Steam] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen [Steam] - $8.10 (73% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Origin] - $27.00 (55% off)
- FIFA 21 [Origin] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered [Origin] - $20.24 (33% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $18.99 (24% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of February, select between Outward + The Soroboreans and Outward Soundtrack, Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition, Endless Space 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, Moving Out, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, The Wild Eight, Train Station Renovation, Valfaris, Werewolf: The Apocalypse Heart of the Forest, Lovecraft's Untold Stories, Iris and the Giant, and Boomerang Fu. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available until March 2.
Pay $1 for Pandemic: On the Brink - Virulent Strain, Small World, Small World - Grand Dames, Pandemic: The Board Game, and Love Letter. Pay more than the average $9.32 for Ticket To Ride (w/Legendary Asia and France), Splendor (w/The Cities and The Strongholds), Small World - Be Not Afraid, Pandemic: On the Brink - Roles & Events, and 30% off a coupon for A Game of Thrones: The Board Game. Pay $10 or more to also receive Terraforming Mars, Blood Rage: Digital Edition, The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition, Small World - Cursed, and Ticket to Ride - Europe. These games activate on Steam.
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $22.49 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition [UPlay] - $29.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.99 (60% off)
Origin
- Madden NFL 21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Sims 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $40.19 (33% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $11.99 (20% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $24.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $18.00 (80% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition - $26.00 (80% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Collection - $18.00 (80% off)
- Uno Ultimate Edition - $8.99 (40% off)
Steam
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $38.99 (75% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $40.17 (33% off)
- Madden NFL 21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- 2K Publisher Sale
- XCOM 2 - $4.80 (92% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad - $9.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition - $49.67 (57% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition - $34.99 (79% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $39.59 (34% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $19.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- X-COM Complete Pack - $3.74 (75% off)
- More from the Steam 2K Publisher Sale.
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $14.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 2/8 @ 10AM PT)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Control: Origins - $8.99 (70% off)
- Unrailed - $9.99 (50% off)
- ScourgeBringer - $11.89 (30% off)
- Don't Starve Together - $5.09 (66% off)
- Oxygen Not Included - $12.49 (50% off)
- Steep - $5.99 (80% off)
- Oxenfree - $0.99 (90% off)
