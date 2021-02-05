Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 5: XCOM 2 celebrates 5 years

This is a year filled with exciting gaming anniversaries. One that's fallen under the radar (Just as the aliens want!) is XCOM 2 celebrating its fifth anniversary. The folks at 2K Games haven't forgotten their RTS blockbuster and are celebrating XCOM 2's birthday with its lowest price ever. It's now at under $5 USD on Steam this weekend for anyone looking to explore a classic in the genre.

The rest of 2K's library is on sale across Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well. That includes the Mafia Trilogy, Borderlands 3, and more. Plus, Blizzard has Overwatch on sale to celebrate the Lunar New Year, Origin and Steam still have Madden to celebrate the Super Bowl, and Ubisoft has most of their catalog on sale to celebrate themselves.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Fanatical Favorites Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Just Cause 3 XXL Edition, Metro Last Light Redux, Ittle Dew 2+, Brick Rigs, Iron Marines, Metro 2033 Redux, Infectonator 3: Apocalypse, Legacy of Kain Zombotron, Tomb Raider Legends Pack, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition, War for the Overworld, Orwell: Ignorance is Strength, Tomb Raider Millennium Pack, Framed Collection, Book of Demons, Beholder 2, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Grid Ultimate Edition, Do Not Feed the Monkeys, Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You, and Punch Club Deluxe Edition. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $14.99. These activate on Steam.

Pay $15.45 for Metal Slug, Metal Slug 2, Metal Slug 3, and Metal Slug X. These activate on Steam.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the promo code PAYYAY to receive 18% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of February, select between Outward + The Soroboreans and Outward Soundtrack, Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition, Endless Space 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, Moving Out, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, The Wild Eight, Train Station Renovation, Valfaris, Werewolf: The Apocalypse Heart of the Forest, Lovecraft's Untold Stories, Iris and the Giant, and Boomerang Fu. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available until March 2.

Pay $1 for Pandemic: On the Brink - Virulent Strain, Small World, Small World - Grand Dames, Pandemic: The Board Game, and Love Letter. Pay more than the average $9.32 for Ticket To Ride (w/Legendary Asia and France), Splendor (w/The Cities and The Strongholds), Small World - Be Not Afraid, Pandemic: On the Brink - Roles & Events, and 30% off a coupon for A Game of Thrones: The Board Game. Pay $10 or more to also receive Terraforming Mars, Blood Rage: Digital Edition, The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition, Small World - Cursed, and Ticket to Ride - Europe. These games activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam