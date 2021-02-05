New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Cyberpunk Hotfix 1.12 update fixes serious PC mod security issue

CDPR has patched out a major security flaw that could have left PC's open to external console commands by way of modding in Cyberpunk 2077.
TJ Denzer
3

CD Projekt RED continues to chug along with work on Cyberpunk 2077, fixing and building the game up into the package players wanted it to be in the first place. It’s still a long road to being the best game it can be, but it doesn’t quite help that speedbumps occasionally rise out fixing one thing or another. Such was the case with a very serious security flaw recently discovered if you’re the type of person that mods Cyberpunk 2077 on PC. Thankfully, CD Projekt RED has pushed out a fix that closed down this issue in Hotfix 1.12.

CDPR released the Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.12 update on February 5, 2021, as announced on the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter. As noted, this particular fix took aim at a very serious issue that came up when using Cyberpunk 2077 mods on PC. It was brought to CDPR’s attention recently that a vulnerability in the game’s external DLL files could allow outside entities to access and operate console commands on one’s PC, potentially hacking or ruining one’s system if the security issue was manipulated.

We, of course, mention that you should be safe and cautious when using mods in our own Cyberpunk 2077 mods section, but this was another pretty much unacceptable issue in a long line of them. At the very least, CDPR figured it out and supposedly closed out the issue, but many players have turned to modding to try to fix what the studio has not yet, whether it’s adding the ability to change your appearance when you please or give weight to the otherwise floaty driving. To have a security flaw specifically through modding that could potentially brick your system sounds like a very Cyberpunk 2077 thing.

Supposedly, the matter is resolved as the Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.12 update, but as always, stay cautious players. Trying to make Cyberpunk 2077 a more playable game is probably not worth the life of your whole rig.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 5, 2021 6:05 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Cyberpunk Hotfix 1.2 update fixes serious PC mod security issue

    • errational
      reply
      February 5, 2021 6:52 AM

      The pic shows 1.12 instead of 1.2

      • JohnnyChugs
        reply
        February 5, 2021 7:28 AM

        Title and article have been fixed up with the proper update number. Thanks for the callout.

    • reelbk
      reply
      February 5, 2021 7:42 AM

      I've decided that the game on my 1070 feeding a 3440 ultra wide is just too slow to be played properly. I find the movement is so janky and gunplay feels poor, but I don't know for sure, because the Witcher 3's movement was so weird as well even running on fast hardware. Are you guys playing with modern cards finding it OK?

