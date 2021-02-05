FUSER VIP Edition Giveaway

If you’ve ever dreamed of being a world famous DJ, we’re about to help you get one step closer. In celebration of FUSER’s recent update, we’ve teamed up with the fine folks at Harmonix to offer up 20 lucky fans with the VIP edition of FUSER. Winners will get to select a game key for Nintendo Switch, PS4, or Xbox One as their prize. In order to enter, just follow the instructions below. You’ve got until midnight on February 12, 2021 to get your entries in. Just note that you must live in the United States in order to win.

FUSER VIP Key Giveaway

The VIP Edition of FUSER incldues:

• The FUSER game

• 25 additional launch DLC songs

• Gilded Rabbit Helmet

• FUSER Fest Outfit

• Remix Runner Outfit

• Shatterfall Video Wall Pack

Thanks again to our friends at Harmonix for setting us up with these keys. Be sure to check out all the latest content that comes with the 3.1 update and give our review a look if you’re curious to find out more about FUSER. Good luck to everyone who enters. Hopefully, you’ll be able to rock some virtual crowds soon enough!