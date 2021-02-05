New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

FUSER VIP Edition Giveaway

We've teamed up with our pals at Harmonix to hook 20 lucky fans up with a copy of the VIP Edition of FUSER for either the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or PS4. Are you ready to drop the beat?
Blake Morse
1

If you’ve ever dreamed of being a world famous DJ, we’re about to help you get one step closer. In celebration of FUSER’s recent update, we’ve teamed up with the fine folks at Harmonix to offer up 20 lucky fans with the VIP edition of FUSER. Winners will get to select a game key for Nintendo Switch, PS4, or Xbox One as their prize. In order to enter, just follow the instructions below. You’ve got until midnight on February 12, 2021 to get your entries in. Just note that you must live in the United States in order to win.

FUSER VIP Key Giveaway

The VIP Edition of FUSER incldues:

• The FUSER game
• 25 additional launch DLC songs
• Gilded Rabbit Helmet
• FUSER Fest Outfit
• Remix Runner Outfit
• Shatterfall Video Wall Pack

Thanks again to our friends at Harmonix for setting us up with these keys. Be sure to check out all the latest content that comes with the 3.1 update and give our review a look if you’re curious to find out more about FUSER. Good luck to everyone who enters. Hopefully, you’ll be able to rock some virtual crowds soon enough!

Reviews Editor

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now. Although he'd probably prefer you thought of him as a musician and listened to his band, www.cartoonviolencemusic.com. If you see him on the street, buy him a taco or something. Follow him on twitter @ProfRobot

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola