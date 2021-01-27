Fuser releases free demo and details 1.3 update If you haven't tried Fuser yet, a new demo for Harmonix's latest musical effort is now available on all platforms.

Harmonix is planning to keep the music going throughout 2021 and beyond with their video game DJ experience, Fuser. However, there are quite a few people who have not had a chance to jump into this musical phenomenon. Since Fuser is the kind of game that needs to be played to be fully grasped, Harmonix is helping out with that by offering a new playable demo.

The Fuser demo will take players to the Rhythmic Guardian stage, showing off some of the music festival atmosphere that can be expected over the course of the game. Players can use a crate with the following eight songs:

"Yo Perreo Sola" by Bad Bunny

"bad guy" by Billie Eilish

"Bodak Yellow" by Cardi B

"Ghosts 'n' Stuff" by deadmau5 ft. Rob Swire

"Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa

"Killing In The Name" by Rage Against The Machine

"All Star" by Smash Mouth

"Regulate" by Warren G and Nate Dogg

For those who already own the Shacknews Most Overlooked Game of 2020, Harmonix also offered a taste of what's next for Fuser. A press release notes that the 1.3 update is on its way in the weeks ahead. It will feature new Live Set events, which will challenge players all over the world to complete challenges and hit new high scores; new customization options for Freestyle Co-Op; a new Hot Clips tool that allows users to preview a disc before dropping it onto the decks; and new quality-of-life improvements for browsing, sorting, and sharing. Nintendo Switch owners, expect new calibration profiles for your copy of Fuser for docked and undocked mode.

New premium DLC continues to release on a regular basis. The latest batch adds "Take You Dancing" from Jason Derulo, "Happier" from Marshmello featuring Bastille, and "Boombastic (Hot Shot 2020)" from Shaggy.

The Fuser demo is available right now on Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. PS5 and Xbox Series X owners can also try it out through backwards compatibility. More information about the demo is available on the Fuser website. Fuser's 1.3 update is coming soon.