Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event arrives next week Apex Legends is celebrating its two-year anniversary with new skins and LTM.

Apex Legends is celebrating its two-year anniversary this month. To celebrate two years of the battle royale, developer Respawn Entertainment is holding the Anniversary Collection event, which will feature timed-exclusive cosmetics for players to pick up. A newly released trailer dove into all of the details of the upcoming Apex Legends event.

Respawn Entertainment shared the Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event trailer to the game’s YouTube channel on February 4. In the trailer we see that every Legend in the game will be receiving a special Anniversary skin. These skins all follow a similar red and gold design, and will be available during the event. Players can either purchase the skin outright with Apex Coins, or buy special Anniversary Apex Packs, which guarantee one of the new skins. The Anniversary Collection Event begins on February 9.

This event will also add a new LTM to Apex Legends. The Locked and Loaded game mode will see players landing with a full kit of starting gear. What’s more, all ground loot will be blue and above. This will allow players to jump straight into action, and ensure that they’re strapped for battle when the fight commences.

The trailer also celebrates everything that’s happened over the last couple of years. This includes major map changes, newly added Legends, and past events. It’s a fun walk down memory lane for fans that have been playing since day one. There’s also some hilarious back and forth banter between Mirage and Crypto throughout the entire thing.

Apex Legends just kicked off Season 8, which introduced Fuse, the game’s newest Legend. It also brought about the 30-30 repeater weapon, and several changes to the Kings Canyon map. The Anniversary Collection Event is right around the corner and starts on February 9. For more on the free-to-play battle royale, visit the Apex Legends topic page on Shacknews.