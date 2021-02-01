Breath of the Wild 2 & Metroid Prime 4 listed 'TBA' on Nintendo's latest release schedule [UPDATED] Nintendo's recent financial earnings report revealed slight updates to Metroid Prime 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2's release forecast.

UPDATED (2/1/2021 - 8:26am PT): The original release of this story denoted that Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Prime 4 were tentatively slated on Nintendo's 2021 schedule. Being in that said release schedule still lists the two titles as "TBA" at this time, the title and story have been adjusted to clarify that release dates for both games are still entirely unknown at this time.

It might be a given that Nintendo is hard at work on getting both Metroid Prime 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 ready for release as soon as possible. Both games have been confirmed to be in the works for quite some time, though we’ve heard little of official updates on them for some time. Nonetheless, Nintendo itself shared just the vaguest tidbit of info about both games in its recent 2021 fiscal year earnings report. Both Metroid Prime 4 and the Breath of the Wild sequel may be on schedule 2021 releases.

This bit of info came out of the February 1, 2021 Financial Results Briefing and conference call on Nintendo’s Investor Relations website. Featured near the end of said report’s Explanatory Material document is a release schedule for Nintendo covering Japan, US, and European game launches in 2021. It’s on that list that both Metroid Prime 4 and “The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” appear, albeit with “(temp.)” tags and "TBA" next to them. Conversely, Bayonetta 3 is also listed '"TBA" schedule, but without the temp tag, with PlatinumGames further having confirmed that details are coming in 2021.

Nintendo's 2021 schedule of releases currently has Metroid Prime 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 on a seemingly foggy target.

Nintendo’s latest financial reporting had a lot of good news to share for Nintendo investors, with the company upping expectance of its dividends by 49% by the end of the fiscal year. This came on the back of reveals that over 31 million copies of Animal Crossing: New Horizons had been sold, as well as over 79 million Nintendo Switches.

If Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Prime 4 are truly coming in 2021, that marks two major franchise entries at minimum for this year. With the Nintendo Switch launch of Super Mario 3D World with the addition of Bowser’s Fury and other unannounced projects possibly coming, it’s indeed looking like another fabulous year to be a Nintendo fan.

