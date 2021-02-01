New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Nintendo Switch sales pass 79 million units

The Nintendo Switch train doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon as the company celebrates 79 million units sold since release.
Sam Chandler
5

The Nintendo Switch is an incredible piece of tech. It’s capable of performing as a home console plugged into a TV and as a handheld console to game wherever the player wants. Nintendo has released the sales figures of the Nintendo Switch and it would seem that even more players are enjoying the freedom the console has to offer. According to the report, the Nintendo Switch has sold more than 79 million units since its release.

nintendo switch 79 million units sold
Approximately 27% of Nintendo Switch sales during the quarter were the Nintendo Switch Lite.

Nintendo has delivered another financial report, the second-last of its financial year (ending on March 31, 2021). In this report, available via the Nintendo Investor Relations page, Nintendo highlights the performance of its hardware and software. According to the Dedicated Video Game Sales Unit, the Nintendo Switch has sold 79.87 million units as of December 31, 2020. The Nintendo Switch has now surpassed the unit sales of the Nintendo 3DS.

The momentum of Nintendo Switch sales continue even as the console approaches its four year anniversary. With its strong line-up of first-party titles, it’s no surprise that new players are enticed into joining the Nintendo ecosystem. For those investors out there, this is all great news, especially following reports that Nintendo will up dividends by 49%. Be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Nintendo’s earning reports and more.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola