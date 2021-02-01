Nintendo Switch sales pass 79 million units The Nintendo Switch train doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon as the company celebrates 79 million units sold since release.

The Nintendo Switch is an incredible piece of tech. It’s capable of performing as a home console plugged into a TV and as a handheld console to game wherever the player wants. Nintendo has released the sales figures of the Nintendo Switch and it would seem that even more players are enjoying the freedom the console has to offer. According to the report, the Nintendo Switch has sold more than 79 million units since its release.

Approximately 27% of Nintendo Switch sales during the quarter were the Nintendo Switch Lite.

Nintendo has delivered another financial report, the second-last of its financial year (ending on March 31, 2021). In this report, available via the Nintendo Investor Relations page, Nintendo highlights the performance of its hardware and software. According to the Dedicated Video Game Sales Unit, the Nintendo Switch has sold 79.87 million units as of December 31, 2020. The Nintendo Switch has now surpassed the unit sales of the Nintendo 3DS.

Nintendo sold in 11.57m unit of Switch hardware during Q3 (Oct-Dec), up 7% YoY.



Approximately 73% of the units sold in during the quarter were for the original Switch console with the remaining 27% being Switch Lite.



Hardware sales accounted for 56% of Nintendo's revenue. pic.twitter.com/HvP0ClsdTS — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 1, 2021

The momentum of Nintendo Switch sales continue even as the console approaches its four year anniversary. With its strong line-up of first-party titles, it’s no surprise that new players are enticed into joining the Nintendo ecosystem. For those investors out there, this is all great news, especially following reports that Nintendo will up dividends by 49%. Be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Nintendo’s earning reports and more.