Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold 31 million copies

Players are still discovering the joys on offer in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as the title surpasses the sales figures of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Sam Chandler
4

It’s coming up on a year since Animal Crossing: New Horizons saved our mental health from the virus sweeping the globe. Though some players may have slowly stopped playing, there are those that are still logging in regularly and even more coming to the game for the first time. Nintendo has just released its sales data, which reveals that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold 31.18 million units.

31.18 million units of Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold

Nintendo has released its financial data of its hardware and software sales alongside its FY 2021 revenue and earnings guidance. According to the report, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold 31.18 million copies since it launched in March, 2020. The last financial report in August, 2020, had the sales sitting at 22.4 million units, which means over 8 million units have been sold in the last few months alone.

animal crossing new horizons sold 31 million units
Animal Crossing: New Horizons sales are rapidly approaching Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

With the world still gripped by the coronavirus, games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons give players a means of escaping the grim reality into an easy-going paradise. While many fans were eagerly awaiting the release of the game, the state of the world no doubt helped introduce brand new players to the fanchise.

It’s also worth noting that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has surpassed the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sales (22.85 million units) and is rapidly approaching Nintendo’s best-selling title, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (33.41 million units). Given the rate of adoption, we could very well see Animal Crossing: New Horizons become number one at the next earnings call.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest information from Nintendo's earnings calls as well as a wealth of information on the company's hit games, like Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 1, 2021 12:35 AM

    • sarcaz legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 1, 2021 5:46 AM

      Only 31 million copies? Those are some weak numbers.

      • one random winner legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 1, 2021 5:59 AM

        I think that beats out Mario Kart Wii, for what that's worth.

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 1, 2021 7:05 AM

          MK Wii is 37M. It is on track but not there yet. MK 8 (33M) will likely beat it first.

    • skankcore legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 1, 2021 6:35 AM

      Those are amazing numbers for less than a year of sales.

    • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 1, 2021 10:03 AM

      Almost $2 billion in sales. Sheesh. I can’t believe 3D all starts sold over 8 million units! That’s half a billion dollars on games that already existed. My god the profitability.

