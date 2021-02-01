Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold 31 million copies Players are still discovering the joys on offer in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as the title surpasses the sales figures of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

It’s coming up on a year since Animal Crossing: New Horizons saved our mental health from the virus sweeping the globe. Though some players may have slowly stopped playing, there are those that are still logging in regularly and even more coming to the game for the first time. Nintendo has just released its sales data, which reveals that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold 31.18 million units.

31.18 million units of Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold

Nintendo has released its financial data of its hardware and software sales alongside its FY 2021 revenue and earnings guidance. According to the report, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has sold 31.18 million copies since it launched in March, 2020. The last financial report in August, 2020, had the sales sitting at 22.4 million units, which means over 8 million units have been sold in the last few months alone.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sales are rapidly approaching Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

With the world still gripped by the coronavirus, games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons give players a means of escaping the grim reality into an easy-going paradise. While many fans were eagerly awaiting the release of the game, the state of the world no doubt helped introduce brand new players to the fanchise.

It’s also worth noting that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has surpassed the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sales (22.85 million units) and is rapidly approaching Nintendo’s best-selling title, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (33.41 million units). Given the rate of adoption, we could very well see Animal Crossing: New Horizons become number one at the next earnings call.

Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest information from Nintendo’s earnings calls as well as a wealth of information on the company’s hit games, like Animal Crossing: New Horizons.