Evening Reading - January 15, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means its time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- First screenshots from the live-action Mortal Kombat movie released
- STALKER 2 gameplay teaser and new information revealed by GSC Game World
- Apple rumored to be working on Macbook Pro with MagSafe and no Touch Bar
- Axiom Verge gets new Randomizer Mode in free content update
- Celeste three-year anniversary to feature developer commentary
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Disco Elysium on console this year
#discoelysium SPOILERS!— Dawid Stański (@CulturalLemur) December 18, 2020
so glad my Inland Empire stat was just right, holy shit pic.twitter.com/EHFx9ZmW1b
One of the best indie games ever made. Make sure you play it.
What if Chess was released today?
Imagine if chess was invented yesterday.— unregistered hypercam 2 (@Keladinus1) December 19, 2020
"Wtf, queen is overpowered. Pls nerf."
"This map sucks. There should be less pawns."
Can't wait for the developers to introduce a new hero.
mRNA vaccines explained
The mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are kind of brilliant at a science level. I’ve had a few people in my real non-Twitter life ask me to explain how it works so I’m going to try my best here in this thread while I’m waiting for a patient to show.— WheatNOil (@WheatNOil) December 17, 2020
Scientists are clever.
RIP Leviathan
December 20, 2020
I wonder if we'll hear from Emperor Calus again?
Homelander game?
空が飛べて目からビームを撃つとか凄いスー○ーマンっぽいけど、かめ○め波が撃てるからセーフ#UE4 #UnrealEngine #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/ISOQlPLqHI— ユーマ (@UMA_Hero_16) December 19, 2020
Or... I guess... Superman...
Aussie Christmas lights
IMPORTANT (sound on pls) pic.twitter.com/GfPaLsaJT6— Via Gordy (@GordyPls) December 21, 2020
GET ON THE BEERS.
HAVE ONE
way ahead of you, cvs pic.twitter.com/1wbhqMG58l— 🌧️ (@fracturedpane) December 20, 2020
GET ONE.
A Triscuits thread about its name
OK, buckle up. I wanna talk to you about Triscuit. pic.twitter.com/Tg7334OSbc— Sage Boggs (@sageboggs) March 26, 2020
Who'd of thought?
Kids are evil geniuses
My 5 yro just gleefully laughed & let me & his older sibling in on the secret that the gift he asked Santa for in his letter (the lego Pokémon game) doesn’t exist & it’s a prank he’s sure will mess with Santa.— Amy Thunig (@AmyThunig) December 22, 2020
Ah mate, ‘Santa’ was near tears looking for that mthafckn thing 😂
Making Santa cry.
Harrison Ford discussing Star Wars
When Harrison Ford was asked if Han Solo was a Force ghost in 'The Rise of Skywalker', his answer was 'I have no fucking idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care' pic.twitter.com/YI9laE2Y7J— Star Wars Facts (@SWTweets) December 24, 2020
You're always in for a good time when Ford talks about the war of stars. Oh, and look, it me.
Man, this franchise.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad wearing a bandana. Now go enjoy your weekend!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 15, 2021