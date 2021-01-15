Evening Reading - January 15, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means its time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Disco Elysium on console this year

#discoelysium SPOILERS!



so glad my Inland Empire stat was just right, holy shit pic.twitter.com/EHFx9ZmW1b — Dawid Stański (@CulturalLemur) December 18, 2020

One of the best indie games ever made. Make sure you play it.

What if Chess was released today?

Imagine if chess was invented yesterday.



"Wtf, queen is overpowered. Pls nerf."



"This map sucks. There should be less pawns." — unregistered hypercam 2 (@Keladinus1) December 19, 2020

Can't wait for the developers to introduce a new hero.

mRNA vaccines explained

The mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are kind of brilliant at a science level. I’ve had a few people in my real non-Twitter life ask me to explain how it works so I’m going to try my best here in this thread while I’m waiting for a patient to show. — WheatNOil (@WheatNOil) December 17, 2020

Scientists are clever.

RIP Leviathan

I wonder if we'll hear from Emperor Calus again?

Homelander game?

Or... I guess... Superman...

Aussie Christmas lights

GET ON THE BEERS.

HAVE ONE

GET ONE.

A Triscuits thread about its name

OK, buckle up. I wanna talk to you about Triscuit. pic.twitter.com/Tg7334OSbc — Sage Boggs (@sageboggs) March 26, 2020

Who'd of thought?

Kids are evil geniuses

My 5 yro just gleefully laughed & let me & his older sibling in on the secret that the gift he asked Santa for in his letter (the lego Pokémon game) doesn’t exist & it’s a prank he’s sure will mess with Santa.



Ah mate, ‘Santa’ was near tears looking for that mthafckn thing 😂 — Amy Thunig (@AmyThunig) December 22, 2020

Making Santa cry.

Harrison Ford discussing Star Wars

When Harrison Ford was asked if Han Solo was a Force ghost in 'The Rise of Skywalker', his answer was 'I have no fucking idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care' pic.twitter.com/YI9laE2Y7J — Star Wars Facts (@SWTweets) December 24, 2020

You're always in for a good time when Ford talks about the war of stars. Oh, and look, it me.

Man, this franchise.

