Apple rumored to be working on Macbook Pro with MagSafe and no Touch Bar New rumors suggest Apple's next MacBook Pro could be a big shift in design.

Apple had a bit of a strange 2020. We watched as the company broke up its big announcements over three different major keynotes in the Fall. Like most other major corporations, Apple saw unexpected challenges in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company continues to push forward to develop new products. Recent rumors may indicate what we can expect next from the tech giant. Apple is allegedly working on a new MacBook Pro that features MagSafe, and ditches the Touch Bar,

First reported by MacRumors, this leak comes courtesy of Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The rumor states that Apple is working on a new MacBook Pro that features a flat-edge design. What’s more, is that the MacBook will feature MagSafe, allowing for quick and convenient wireless charging. We recently saw Apple resurrect MagSafe with the iPhone 12.

These leaks also state that Apple will be abandoning the Touch Bar with the new MacBook Pro. First introduced just a handful of years ago, the Touch Bar was a controversial design choice amongst users and Apple enthusiasts. Opting to drop it in the new model will help Apple take the design in a different direction.

If these rumors are to be believed, the upcoming MacBook Pro will come in two size variants, 14 and 16 inches. They will also feature more ports, which will likely please Apple fans. Another big criticism of recent MacBook models was the need to purchase dongles in order to connect certain devices.

Kuo states that the new MacBook Pro will arrive in the third quarter of 2021. For the latest on Apple and the world of technology, stay right here on Shacknews.