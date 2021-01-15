New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First screenshots from the live-action Mortal Kombat movie released

We've finally got our first look at the upcoming Mortal Kombat film.
Donovan Erskine
1

To be quite frank, video game movies feel a bit cursed. Countless times has Hollywood taken a beloved franchise and given it the movie treatment, only to produce a film so bad that fans pretend it doesn’t exist. However, there are a few exceptions to the rule. 1995’s Mortal Kombat may not have been excellent, but it was the right combination of action and 90s campiness to capture the attention of a generation. Now, Mortal Kombat is once again getting the live-action movie treatment, and the first screenshots have been released.

These images come from an exclusive shoot done by Entertainment Weekly. In the EW images, we get our first look at the iconic characters popping up in Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat film. One screenshot gives us a glimpse at Sub-Zero, wielding what appears to be an ice dagger. We also see Jax using his powerful cybernetic arms in combat.

Sub-Zero, played by Joe Taslim.

There are a lot of familiar faces set to pop up in the Mortal Kombat film later this year. Sub-Zero, Jax, Kung Lao, Sonya Blade, Raiden, Liu Kang, Kano, and Mileena are all confirmed to appear, many of them present in the photos released by EW. There will also be a mix of new characters, such as Cole, a fighter who seeks guidance from Jax early in the movie.

Liu Kang and Kung Lao, played by Ludi Lin and Max Huang respectively
Liu Kang and Kung Lao, played by Ludi Lin and Max Huang respectively

Fans will appreciate the accuracy in the recreation of some of these characters, but it’ll be hard to know if they’ve truly done justice to the property until we see the movie for ourselves. Distributed by Warner Bros. Mortal Kombat will release both in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on April 12, 2021.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

