Evening Reading - January 1, 2021 - New Year's Day

Well, well, well. It's 2021. and we have a new season of Cobra Kai. The Office is no longer on Netflix, but who cares? I am mainlining Season 3. Oh yeah, I should probably post some stuff to officially close out the day here at Shacknews. Here's your Evening Reading, Shackers. Have a great year!
Let's kick this off with KRS-One.
Listen to the whole album.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews Game of the Year 2020 - Half-Life: Alyx
- Shacknews Top 10 Games of the Year 2020
- Year of the Games: 2020
- Do it for Shacknews Award 2020 - Bryan 'skankcore' Lefler
- Shacknews Person of the Year 2020 - Steven Spohn
- Shacknews Best Developer of 2020 - Valve
- Shacknews Best Publisher of 2020 - PlayStation Studios
- Shacknews Shackbattle Game of the Year 2020 - Wreckfest
- Shacknews Best PS4 Game of 2020 - The Last of Us Part 2
- Shacknews Best PS5 Game of 2020 - Demon's Souls
- Shacknews Best Nintendo Switch Game of 2020 - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Pick it up!!! I can't thank everyone @Shacknews enough for the opportunities and support they've shown over the years. This is an incredible achievement for me. I'm so proud to #DoitforShacknews and have no plans of stopping now! I'm just getting started! https://t.co/FPwwAfcQmt— Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) December 31, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
It's time to break it to Kevin
January 1, 2021
You were wrong.
Sports from around the world
This halftime interview had Nick Saban in a blender— PFF College (@PFF_College) January 1, 2021
pic.twitter.com/Bir9KEECE5
Nick Saban did Nick Saban things.
I enjoy the whole TNT crew, but Who He Play For? is awesome.
There's football in Japan.
Pat McAfee was great all of 2020. I think he is really finding himself as an interviewer. Especially with Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays all NFL season long. That being said, he doesn't know much about League of Legends. LOL.
2021 well wishes from around the world
Happy New Year to all of Elmo’s friends! Elmo loves you! pic.twitter.com/CVOGRTtF69— Elmo (@elmo) January 1, 2021
Elmo is pretty great.
in 2021 I will be... pic.twitter.com/6ATKGRuRp0— Kate (@katestark) January 1, 2021
These head fliter things seem to be pretty neat.
From my family to you 2020,— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 1, 2021
Fuck You.
-KAT
I feel you, KAT.
happy new horizons pic.twitter.com/BwjwtJkpLh— DOOM (@DOOM) January 1, 2021
Mister Steal Your Girl Guy...
January 1, 2021
Cats from around the world
january / december 2020 pic.twitter.com/W5N6PWOUyy— despair man (@probablyalissa) December 31, 2020
But what if more cat posts?
January 1, 2021
Indeed.
January 1, 2021
D'awww...
January 2, 2021
Kate's a great cat mom, and she fosters a bunch of animals. Pretty awesome, if you ask me.
What if Star Trek meme?
December 31, 2020
It was super effective!
Bernie Sanders explains corporate socialism to the jaboofers in Congress
Bernie Sanders just went off on the GOP’s whole “socialism for the rich” narrative.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 1, 2021
It’s worth your time... pic.twitter.com/CTdvcJ4nkH
Thanks, Bernie.
CHECK OUT THIS BULL!!!
January 1, 2021
Nice.
Cyberpunk 2077 ad campaign rolls into 2021
Cyberpunk ad crashed at the mall pic.twitter.com/5W4mvNZHqD— videogame memes (@GamepIay) January 1, 2021
I hope they are able to patch the ad soon. :(
January 1, 2021
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for Janurary 1, 2021. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
This will end you regularly schedule of Holiday Break Briefcase Man Evening Reading posts. I look forward to reading these articles for Cortex points all year long. I hope you all have the best 2021 possible. Do it for Shacknews!
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - January 1, 2021 - New Year's Day