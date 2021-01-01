Evening Reading - January 1, 2021 - New Year's Day

Well, well, well. It's 2021. and we have a new season of Cobra Kai. The Office is no longer on Netflix, but who cares? I am mainlining Season 3. Oh yeah, I should probably post some stuff to officially close out the day here at Shacknews. Here's your Evening Reading, Shackers. Have a great year!

Let's kick this off with KRS-One.

Listen to the whole album.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Pick it up!!! I can't thank everyone @Shacknews enough for the opportunities and support they've shown over the years. This is an incredible achievement for me. I'm so proud to #DoitforShacknews and have no plans of stopping now! I'm just getting started! https://t.co/FPwwAfcQmt — Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) December 31, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It's time to break it to Kevin

You were wrong.

Sports from around the world

This halftime interview had Nick Saban in a blender



pic.twitter.com/Bir9KEECE5 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 1, 2021

Nick Saban did Nick Saban things.

I enjoy the whole TNT crew, but Who He Play For? is awesome.

There's football in Japan.

Pat McAfee was great all of 2020. I think he is really finding himself as an interviewer. Especially with Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays all NFL season long. That being said, he doesn't know much about League of Legends. LOL.

2021 well wishes from around the world

Happy New Year to all of Elmo’s friends! Elmo loves you! pic.twitter.com/CVOGRTtF69 — Elmo (@elmo) January 1, 2021

Elmo is pretty great.

in 2021 I will be... pic.twitter.com/6ATKGRuRp0 — Kate (@katestark) January 1, 2021

These head fliter things seem to be pretty neat.

From my family to you 2020,



Fuck You.



-KAT — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 1, 2021

I feel you, KAT.

Mister Steal Your Girl Guy...

Cats from around the world

january / december 2020 pic.twitter.com/W5N6PWOUyy — despair man (@probablyalissa) December 31, 2020

But what if more cat posts?

Indeed.

pic.twitter.com/19Xh2h5x7I — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) January 1, 2021

D'awww...

Kate's a great cat mom, and she fosters a bunch of animals. Pretty awesome, if you ask me.

What if Star Trek meme?

It was super effective!

Bernie Sanders explains corporate socialism to the jaboofers in Congress

Bernie Sanders just went off on the GOP’s whole “socialism for the rich” narrative.



It’s worth your time... pic.twitter.com/CTdvcJ4nkH — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 1, 2021

Thanks, Bernie.

CHECK OUT THIS BULL!!!

Nice.

Cyberpunk 2077 ad campaign rolls into 2021

Cyberpunk ad crashed at the mall pic.twitter.com/5W4mvNZHqD — videogame memes (@GamepIay) January 1, 2021

I hope they are able to patch the ad soon. :(

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for Janurary 1, 2021. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

This will end you regularly schedule of Holiday Break Briefcase Man Evening Reading posts. I look forward to reading these articles for Cortex points all year long. I hope you all have the best 2021 possible. Do it for Shacknews!