Evening Reading - January 1, 2021 - New Year's Day

Happy Cobra Kai Season 3 Day to you and yours on this glorious first day of 2021. It's Evening Reading, beaming straight to your eyeballs from your pal the Briefcase Man.
Asif Khan
Well, well, well. It's 2021. and we have a new season of Cobra Kai. The Office is no longer on Netflix, but who cares? I am mainlining Season 3. Oh yeah, I should probably post some stuff to officially close out the day here at Shacknews. Here's your Evening Reading, Shackers. Have a great year!

Let's kick this off with KRS-One.

Listen to the whole album.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It's time to break it to Kevin

You were wrong.

Sports from around the world

Nick Saban did Nick Saban things.

I enjoy the whole TNT crew, but Who He Play For? is awesome.

There's football in Japan.

Pat McAfee was great all of 2020. I think he is really finding himself as an interviewer. Especially with Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays all NFL season long. That being said, he doesn't know much about League of Legends. LOL.

2021 well wishes from around the world

Elmo is pretty great.

These head fliter things seem to be pretty neat.

I feel you, KAT.

Mister Steal Your Girl Guy...

Cats from around the world

But what if more cat posts?

Indeed.

D'awww...

Kate's a great cat mom, and she fosters a bunch of animals. Pretty awesome, if you ask me.

What if Star Trek meme?

It was super effective!

Bernie Sanders explains corporate socialism to the jaboofers in Congress

Thanks, Bernie.

CHECK OUT THIS BULL!!!

Nice.

Cyberpunk 2077 ad campaign rolls into 2021

I hope they are able to patch the ad soon. :(

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for Janurary 1, 2021. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

This will end you regularly schedule of Holiday Break Briefcase Man Evening Reading posts. I look forward to reading these articles for Cortex points all year long. I hope you all have the best 2021 possible. Do it for Shacknews!

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

