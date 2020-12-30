Shacknews Best PS4 Game of 2020 - The Last of Us Part 2

Not only has it been an amazing year for games, it’s been an amazing year for PlayStation exclusives. From Ghost of Tsushima to Final Fantasy 7 Remake, there’s been some hard hitters on Sony’s platforms this year. However one game stood above the rest in the final year of the PlayStation 4’s lifespan. The Last of Us 2 is Shacknews’ best PS4 game of 2020.

Easily one of the most highly-anticipated releases of the year, The Last of Us Part 2 released early this Summer to rave reviews, including that of our own Josh Hawkins' here at Shacknews. Taking the characters we loved from the first game, The Last of Us Part 2 sees Joel and Ellie coming to grips with and facing the consequences of the actions of the previous game’s ending. It’s a story of revenge, and how the ghosts of our past can come back to haunt us.

What really pushes The Last of Us Part 2 into the upper echelon is how it deals with its new characters. Abby was easily one of the most talked about video game characters of the year. Unfortunately, much of that conversation was tainted by controversy. Despite that, writer Neil Druckmann was able to deliver a brand new character that audiences can’t help but get emotionally invested in. Her story and actions tie into Ellie’s in a way that can only be described as poetic.

The Last of Us Part 2 is also a technical masterpiece. From the stunning graphics, to the freeform combat, to sound design, there’s so much to love in The Last of Us Part 2. The cherry on top is the excellent performances given by Ashley Johnson, Laura Bailey, and Troy Baker, who all sell us on this story. The Last of Us Part 2 is a game we’ll be talking about for years to come.

