New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Year of the Games: 2020Shacknews Top 10 Indie Games of the Year 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
Year of the Games: 2020
Shacknews Top 10 Indie Games of the Year 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Shacknews Best Developer of 2020 - Valve

Valve's return to polished, triple-A game development signaled a return to form for the Half-Life and Steam studio.
David Craddock
6

Stop me if you've heard this one: Valve can't count to three. Half-Life 2, Half-Life 2: Episode Two, Team Fortress 2, Left 4 Dead 2, Portal 2, Dota 2, Counter-Strike Online 2--the evidence in favor of this joke that became serious business to players eager for the next chapter in virtually any of Valve's franchises is overwhelming. Here's the punchline: Valve still can't count to three--and maybe it doesn't have to.

Half-Life: Alyx, a VR-only prequel sandwiched between Half-Life and Half-Life 2, is not Half-Life 3. It's better.

Valve could have developed Half-Life 3, or Half-Life 2: Episode Three, or L4D3, or any other three-quel years ago, but it didn't, perhaps because it didn't have to. It had become known more for Steam and Dota 2 (and hats) than it had the franchise that formed its foundation. Then, several years ago, several developers at Valve got to thinking: What if we made a third Half-Life game? After years of waiting for a resolution to this story, what could that game be? What should it be?

Every Half-Life game has moved the FPS genre and the gaming industry forward. Half-Life ushered in a seismic shift from "Doom clones." Half-Life 2 gave us the Source engine, robust physics puzzles, and a little service called Steam. What could Half-Life 3 do on that scale? I can't say; I wasn't privy to those conversations. My guess, however, is that it would have been another FPS that would have excited fans like me, who have now waited 13 years and counting to learn the fate of Gordon Freeman and Alyx Vance, and would have then been swallowed up by the likes of Fortnite and Dota 2 and League of Legends and Overwatch and other popular games that have captured mainstream attention in a way Half-Life never did.

A VR game bearing the Half-Life name was not only the bolder choice, it was the better one. Half-Life: Alyx doesn't carry the baggage of being a sequel to Half-Life 2, nor is it a tech demo with extra trimmings, a label too many VR games have attracted. Alyx is a full, proper video game teeming with the craftsmanship that Valve fans expect from the studio's games, and it can only be experienced in VR.

That might seem a drawback. When one thinks of VR, one likely still thinks of headsets that cost near $1,000 and high-end gaming PCs that cost three times as much. The truth is VR is more accessible than over. Shacknews editor-in-chief Asif Khan played it on the Valve Index; I played it on the HTC Vive; and news editor TJ Denzer played it on the Oculus Quest 2. Three editors, three headsets, three price points, three different PC configurations, all enjoying Half-Life: Alyx's rich experience thanks to the greater attainability of VR hardware and the scalability of Valve's engines.

You might argue that I'm lavishing more praise on Half-Life: Alyx than I am on Valve. I'd argue praise for one is tantamount to praise for the other. Half-Life: Alyx exhibits all the qualities that made Valve an esteemed developer, and a return to form nothing short of triumphant.

Check out the other winners from The Shacknews Awards 2020 in our Year of the Games: 2020 article.

Long Reads Editor

David L. Craddock writes fiction, nonfiction, and grocery lists. He is the author of the Stay Awhile and Listen series, and the Gairden Chronicles series of fantasy novels for young adults. Outside of writing, he enjoys playing Mario, Zelda, and Dark Souls games, and will be happy to discuss at length the myriad reasons why Dark Souls 2 is the best in the series. Follow him online at davidlcraddock.com and @davidlcraddock.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    December 31, 2020 11:00 AM

    David Craddock posted a new article, Shacknews Best Developer of 2020 - Valve

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      December 31, 2020 11:50 AM

      Yup. Alyx brought back the old Valve vibe of why they are one of the best devs. Sheer perfection with Alyx.

      • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 31, 2020 11:52 AM

        I hope they make another one real soon

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      December 31, 2020 11:55 AM

      It's odd that I don't even really think of valve as a game developer for the most part. It's like thinking of Maria Carey as an author

      • Wisp! legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 31, 2020 11:56 AM

        Most of the people working at Valve are game developers making video games.

        • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          December 31, 2020 11:58 AM

          And they are all vice presidents or whatever right? Flat structure

          • Wisp! legacy 10 years
            reply
            December 31, 2020 11:58 AM

            In theory, but not really in practice.

Hello, Meet Lola