Evening Reading - December 24, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Year of the Games: 2020
- Do it for Shacknews Award 2020 nominees
- Shacknews Most Overlooked Game of 2020 - Fuser
- Shacknews Best Racing Game of 2020 - F1 2020
- Shacknews Best Remake of 2020 - Final Fantasy VII
- Shacknews Best Sports Game of 2020 - NHL 21
- Shacknews Best Fighting Game of 2020 - Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Shacknews Best Mod of 2020 - Black Mesa
- Shacknews Best Trendsetter of 2020 - Among Us
- Shacknews Best Co-Op Game of 2020 - Deep Rock Galactic
- Shacknews Best Expansion of 2020 - Pokemon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra
- Shacknews Best Early Access Game of 2020 - Teardown
- Shacknews Best RPG of 2020 - Wasteland 3
- Shacknews Best Horror Game of 2020 - Amnesia: Rebirth
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Look at this bird!
An American Tree Sparrow floofing to help itself stay warm on a windy winter day. pic.twitter.com/IzuxKUSB17— Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) December 24, 2020
Helvetica takes amazing pictures.
About those student loans...
Joe Biden promising to clear our student debt pic.twitter.com/SUAsfVcNco— Yonko 🍥 (@NobleCGuerra) December 24, 2020
Liberals getting owned by this centrist jaboofer's platform.
It's Christmas Eve, Y'all!
best ornament award goes to pic.twitter.com/O6x8jzk6CO— Jim Halpert (@JimHalpert__) December 24, 2020
Happy Holidays!
Calling it Jedrick’s Winter Blast, Browns’ OT Jedrick Wills this week surprised a woman with a new car, paid the rent for a year for a family that lost its home in a house fire, and spread $50,000 worth of toys, gifts and cash to five Cleveland-area families. pic.twitter.com/tdZulT3SrB— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2020
Cyberpunk 2077 is a video game of cock
LOL, Keanu.
December 24, 2020
What if cat video?
Me finding one molecule of serotonin pic.twitter.com/mtELXeHZ0B— Cortana Holiday Special (@CortanaV) December 22, 2020
That's the stuff.
The Wasteland 3 swag on this tweet
Thank you! We could say we're humbled or surprised, but we absolutely deserve this and thank @shacknews for recognizing what is an undeniable fact. https://t.co/KQx0VVMPY9— Wasteland ☢️ (@Wasteland) December 25, 2020
They are really excited about their Shacknews Award for Best RPG.
Shackmas Eve up in here
December 25, 2020
We are giving away a Nintendo Switch Lite on Chatty right now.
PSA TO RACIST WHITE PEOPLE
JeeeeeeZUS LMAOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/2P76jlT0sf— Terence (@terencessb) December 24, 2020
If you keep calling us the n-word, you might get knocked the fuck out.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 24, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - December 24, 2020