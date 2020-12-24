New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 24, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Look at this bird!

Helvetica takes amazing pictures.

About those student loans...

Liberals getting owned by this centrist jaboofer's platform.

It's Christmas Eve, Y'all!

Happy Holidays!

Cyberpunk 2077 is a video game of cock

LOL, Keanu.

What if cat video?

That's the stuff.

The Wasteland 3 swag on this tweet

They are really excited about their Shacknews Award for Best RPG.

Shackmas Eve up in here

We are giving away a Nintendo Switch Lite on Chatty right now.

PSA TO RACIST WHITE PEOPLE

If you keep calling us the n-word, you might get knocked the fuck out.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 24, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

