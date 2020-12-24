Evening Reading - December 24, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Look at this bird!

An American Tree Sparrow floofing to help itself stay warm on a windy winter day. pic.twitter.com/IzuxKUSB17 — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) December 24, 2020

Helvetica takes amazing pictures.

About those student loans...

Joe Biden promising to clear our student debt pic.twitter.com/SUAsfVcNco — Yonko 🍥 (@NobleCGuerra) December 24, 2020

Liberals getting owned by this centrist jaboofer's platform.

It's Christmas Eve, Y'all!

best ornament award goes to pic.twitter.com/O6x8jzk6CO — Jim Halpert (@JimHalpert__) December 24, 2020

Happy Holidays!

Calling it Jedrick’s Winter Blast, Browns’ OT Jedrick Wills this week surprised a woman with a new car, paid the rent for a year for a family that lost its home in a house fire, and spread $50,000 worth of toys, gifts and cash to five Cleveland-area families. pic.twitter.com/tdZulT3SrB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is a video game of cock

LOL, Keanu.

What if cat video?

Me finding one molecule of serotonin pic.twitter.com/mtELXeHZ0B — Cortana Holiday Special (@CortanaV) December 22, 2020

That's the stuff.

The Wasteland 3 swag on this tweet

Thank you! We could say we're humbled or surprised, but we absolutely deserve this and thank @shacknews for recognizing what is an undeniable fact. https://t.co/KQx0VVMPY9 — Wasteland ☢️ (@Wasteland) December 25, 2020

They are really excited about their Shacknews Award for Best RPG.

Shackmas Eve up in here

We are giving away a Nintendo Switch Lite on Chatty right now.

PSA TO RACIST WHITE PEOPLE

If you keep calling us the n-word, you might get knocked the fuck out.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 24, 2020.

Lola is the best dog.

