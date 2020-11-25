Evening Reading - November 25, 2020

Look at you. You made it here to Wednesday. Tomorrow's a holiday in the U.S., you know. So, maybe you're enjoying the evening leading up to a day off, or maybe you're readying up to score time-and-a-half. Whatever you're doing, taking a load off, stay a while, and enjoy as we bring another day of posting to an end.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Just a gentle wash of molten slag

Slag dump truck at a metal foundry. pic.twitter.com/5E0hR4zfmh — MachinePix (@MachinePix) November 25, 2020

Incidentially, in the holiday spirit, this is what the process might look like if you make macaroni and cheese the right way.

UNO's causing fights

While calling "UNO Out" when you play your last card is a popular House Rule, it's not required.



🗣 UNO has spoken. — UNO (@realUNOgame) November 24, 2020

I don't care if you made the game. If you don't call UNO on one card, you face the consequences like everybody else.

Goth Chinchilla, googly eyes

No thoughts head empty only goth chinchilla. pic.twitter.com/wQ0RQ0gdYv — 🦋 (@coldtakesonly) November 24, 2020

You can tell me the large shimmery stare of this precious furbaby doesn't melt your heart, but I wouldn't believe you.

So much on the line for Metroid Prime 4

All I’m asking for in life is for Metroid Prime 4 to sell 3 million in less than a week like Age of Calamity did lol



Please and thank you pic.twitter.com/bJulAJuBkP — McTrOiD (@McTroid) November 25, 2020

It's true though. Just ask F-Zero fans how their franchise is doing.

Master of the 900 Office Chair Nollie to Faceplant

A wild look at Last Man Sitting from the developer. Look, after Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, we'd be way into the office chair variant.

A treasure trove of Melee waiting for a tournament to call home

How many copies of Melee do you have? As a former TO, I am at but a fraction of my former glory :D



#SaveSmash #FreeMelee pic.twitter.com/0ui3od0kR4 — Emily Sun (@emilywaves) November 24, 2020

If Nintendo has their way, all of those copies will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to Melee.

Clifford the Big Red Uncanny Valley

It’s here: your very first look at Clifford The Big Red Dog! #CliffordMovie hits theatres next year, but today we’re celebrating the pets who inspire us to #LoveBig. 🐾 ❤️ Share a pic of your favorite pet to help us spread the love! pic.twitter.com/CGRn8M8QYL — Clifford Movie (@CliffordMovie) November 25, 2020

I don't know who asked for this. It's also weird that they made him... more real and less cartoonish.

wish i could have been there (the set of the live-action clifford the big red dog movie) </3 pic.twitter.com/fpX2EuPyJq — abolish the police (@teighlehr) November 25, 2020

But at least some people are having fun with this movie.

Kirboss making dreams come true

Kirby was very happy to inform Red Pikmin that he had got the job of Office Assistant pic.twitter.com/8vhvoA76w3 — James Turner (@JamesTurner_42) November 25, 2020

Kirby is a pretty good boss. Go get'em, Red Pikmin. You're going places.

Before we head out to enjoy our holiday, I'd like to share a little something I'm thankful for. It's Flaff, of course. Best flufty tufty friend I could ask for. Please enjoy this picture of her.

If you make Flaff happy, she will reward you with good bleps.

Please be safe going into the holiday. What are you up to? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.