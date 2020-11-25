New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 25, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Look at you. You made it here to Wednesday. Tomorrow's a holiday in the U.S., you know. So, maybe you're enjoying the evening leading up to a day off, or maybe you're readying up to score time-and-a-half. Whatever you're doing, taking a load off, stay a while, and enjoy as we bring another day of posting to an end.

Just a gentle wash of molten slag

Incidentially, in the holiday spirit, this is what the process might look like if you make macaroni and cheese the right way.

UNO's causing fights

I don't care if you made the game. If you don't call UNO on one card, you face the consequences like everybody else.

Goth Chinchilla, googly eyes

You can tell me the large shimmery stare of this precious furbaby doesn't melt your heart, but I wouldn't believe you.

So much on the line for Metroid Prime 4

It's true though. Just ask F-Zero fans how their franchise is doing.

Master of the 900 Office Chair Nollie to Faceplant

A wild look at Last Man Sitting from the developer. Look, after Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, we'd be way into the office chair variant.

A treasure trove of Melee waiting for a tournament to call home

If Nintendo has their way, all of those copies will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to Melee.

Clifford the Big Red Uncanny Valley

I don't know who asked for this. It's also weird that they made him... more real and less cartoonish.

But at least some people are having fun with this movie.

Kirboss making dreams come true

Kirby is a pretty good boss. Go get'em, Red Pikmin. You're going places.

Before we head out to enjoy our holiday, I'd like to share a little something I'm thankful for. It's Flaff, of course. Best flufty tufty friend I could ask for. Please enjoy this picture of her.

If you make Flaff happy, she will reward you with good bleps.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Please be safe going into the holiday. What are you up to? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

