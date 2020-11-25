There's a Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Game Boy Color de-make mockup Much like the regular Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, we'd play the heck out of this if it were a full Game Boy Color game.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is very, very good. So good in fact that we can’t stop talking about it, looking it, or playing it, and we know we’re not alone. But speaking of good things, other folks have gone out of their way to show their own adulation for the game. Such is the case of the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Game Boy Color de-make put together by the folks at Nintendo Wire.

Nintendo Wire created this fancy mockup of an Age of Calamity Game Boy Color game and shared it on its YouTube channel fairly recently. Many of the elements of the first few moments of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity are present, including the opening cutscene featuring a falling Hyrule Castle, the escape the little Guardian, and gameplay of the first level, The Battle of Hyrule Field. The whole thing looks like an experience we’d happily play through if it were a full-fledged game. You can see the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity de-make in the video below.

Of course, all of this is just a delightful reminder of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity in general, which has been doing quite well for itself since launch. After a good set of reviews (including a spoiler-free breakdown here at Shacknews), Koei Tecmo also reported Age of Calamity crossing a milestone of three million units shipped in its first week of launch, making it the fastest-selling Musou game in the entire franchise. Koei Tecmo, Nintendo, and fans have a lot to be happy about with Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and it feels like with the current game’s success, it’s not the last we’ve heard of new Hyrule Warriors content.

With that in mind, we can certainly dream of an expanded Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Game Boy Color de-make, can’t we?