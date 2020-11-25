Mediatonic teases a Wintery Holiday theme for Fall Guys Season 3 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout seems to be getting into the Holiday spirit with its upcoming season.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout continues to be one of the most exciting multiplayer releases of 2020. After its massive success following release back in August, developer Mediatonic has been hard at work to improve and add content to the game show-themed battle royale. Fall Guys is currently in the midst of a medieval-themed Season 2, with dragon and wizard skins to go along with the castle aesthetic of the new maps. Now, we’ve got an idea of what to expect with Fall Guys Season 3, as the devs have begun to tease an upcoming reveal. From the looks of it, Fall Guys is getting into the Holiday spirit with its third season.

The official Fall Guys Twitter account shared a post on November 25 that they called a “social experiment.” The post is made up of two pictures, both disassembled puzzle pieces of a full image. Though it’s hard to make sense of the first one, the second picture is partially assembled, and gives us a good sense of what developer Mediatonic is getting at. We see a number of players on an icy obstacle course, dashing towards the finish line. One character is clearly dressed as a snowman, with one behind them looking like some variation of Krampus.

This is a weird social experiment lol#FallGuysSeason3 #JigSawus



Twitter vs. Discord pic.twitter.com/alcFBSu57q — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) November 25, 2020

We can also see a part of the Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout logo in the center, with a giant snowflake behind it. If you need more convincing, the tweet is hashtagged #FallGuysSeason3. As is the case with many other multiplayer games, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is looking at a Winter/Holiday theme for its latest season.

With December just days away, it likely won’t be long before we get some concrete details on Fall Guys Season 3. When that time comes, you’ll want to have Shacknews’ Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout topic page bookmarked for the latest news and updates.