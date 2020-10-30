New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Dump - October 30, 2020

Get your poop knives ready — it's time for a fresh helping of The Dump with hosts Greg and Blake.

Chris Jarrard
2

We are on the eve of Halloween and we’re all pretty sure that there is nothing that could happen tomorrow that would be any more frightening than what’s already happened in 2020. Pain and misery aside, we still plan on unloading a week’s worth of news and nuggets on you the only way we know how. It’s not really the weekend until you take that pre-game Dump!

On this October 30 edition of the Shacknews Dump, the team squats and discusses everything from Final Fantasy 16 art to the never-ending barrage of game delays. With the impending release of next-generation consoles from both Microsoft and Sony, the boys are wound up with excitement over what November will bring to the gaming community. Also, expect a few bonus guests on today’s show and all the hot-takes they are likely to let loose.

These and other topics will be coming at you as we go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel with the Shacknews Dump at 1:30p.m. PT / 4:30p.m. ET. You can also catch the Dump in the embedded video below.

Here’s the full line-up of what’s coming on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank our viewers, followers, and subscribers for your support in all of the things we do here at Shacknews. Whether you throw a little bit of your hard-earned money our way or just hit that follow button or comment, you help make this fun and continually allow us to bring interesting projects to the table. As a reminder, if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you actually get a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you will. If by chance you’d like to throw it our way, we’d happily accept it. Need help with that? Follow our guide on linking your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts.

We only delay the Dump when we absolutely have to. It’s healthier for everyone that way! So batten down the hatches and get ready for another Shacknews Dump coming your way live on the Shacknews Twitch channel shortly.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

