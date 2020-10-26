Destruction AllStars delayed to February 2021 The game will now launch in February as a part of PlayStation Plus.

Destruction AllStars was set to be among the PlayStation 5’s launch lineup next month, bringing vehicular combat to the next-gen console. Unfortunately, the title will not hit its targeted release date. Sony has announced that Destruction AllStars will now release in February 2021, and will be free via PlayStation Plus.

The announcement was made on October 26 to the PlayStation website. Rather than cite the specific issues that led to the delay, the blog post focuses on the move to PS Plus. “We want as many people as possible to experience the mayhem on PS5, and what better way to do that than to provide the game to our PlayStation Plus members?” It’s like that the game simply would not be ready by November 12 and that the developers needed more time to complete the project.

Sony confirms in this post that a new trailer for Destruction AllStars, as well as new game details will be shared next week. With Destruction AllStars originally planned as a PS5 launch title, several fans have already pre-ordered the vehicular combat game at full price. While this news is likely concerning to those that already plunked down the cash for it, Sony states that all users will be refunded for their purchase. This goes for both digital copies purcahsed directly from Sony, as well as physical copies of the game.

Though this news is unexpected, it’s not all too surprising. Despite the game originally being mere weeks away, we’ve seen very little gameplay, outside of brief glimpses here and there. Both Microsoft and Sony have now seen delays on titles originally planned to launch alongside new consoles, as Halo Infinite was also delayed to 2021. PlayStation 5 fans can still look forward to playing Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls when they get their PS5 this November.