Destruction AllStars delayed to February 2021

The game will now launch in February as a part of PlayStation Plus.
Donovan Erskine
4

Destruction AllStars was set to be among the PlayStation 5’s launch lineup next month, bringing vehicular combat to the next-gen console. Unfortunately, the title will not hit its targeted release date. Sony has announced that Destruction AllStars will now release in February 2021, and will be free via PlayStation Plus. 

The announcement was made on October 26 to the PlayStation website. Rather than cite the specific issues that led to the delay, the blog post focuses on the move to PS Plus. “We want as many people as possible to experience the mayhem on PS5, and what better way to do that than to provide the game to our PlayStation Plus members?” It’s like that the game simply would not be ready by November 12 and that the developers needed more time to complete the project. 

Sony confirms in this post that a new trailer for Destruction AllStars, as well as new game details will be shared next week. With Destruction AllStars originally planned as a PS5 launch title, several fans have already pre-ordered the vehicular combat game at full price. While this news is likely concerning to those that already plunked down the cash for it, Sony states that all users will be refunded for their purchase. This goes for both digital copies purcahsed directly from Sony, as well as physical copies of the game. 

Though this news is unexpected, it’s not all too surprising. Despite the game originally being mere weeks away, we’ve seen very little gameplay, outside of brief glimpses here and there. Both Microsoft and Sony have now seen delays on titles originally planned to launch alongside new consoles, as Halo Infinite was also delayed to 2021. PlayStation 5 fans can still look forward to playing Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls when they get their PS5 this November.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    October 26, 2020 9:20 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Destruction AllStars delayed to February 2021

    • diamondfire05
      reply
      October 26, 2020 9:58 AM

      $70 was way too much (in my head since I clearly know very little about the game) but included with psplus now has me super excited for it!

      • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 26, 2020 10:10 AM

        Me too

      • SolrFlare legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 26, 2020 10:21 AM

        Agreed. The game wasn’t going to stand a chance paid at $70 but for free it might gain a lot of traction.

        Been interested to check it out but not at the original price point

      • Sounedithe
        reply
        October 26, 2020 12:01 PM

    • vassili_zaitsev legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 26, 2020 11:34 AM

      2k21 is still a ps5 launch title right?

    • Sounedithe
      reply
      October 26, 2020 12:01 PM

