Evening Reading - August 27, 2020

Anybody else pushing their PC to the limit to play Microsoft Flight Simulator?😅 pic.twitter.com/kf4dpfdvT6— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 20, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Federal Reserve Chariman Jerome Powell just explained how this asset bubble will burst
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell laid out an aggressive new strategy aimed at getting millions of Americans back to work, signaling that the Fed will no longer raise the interest rates https://t.co/V93QcIidOb pic.twitter.com/FjGnGujtYQ— Reuters (@Reuters) August 27, 2020
In a huge shakeup to current monetary policy, the Fed announced that the central bank will no longer target 2% long-term inflation. It seems that the Federal Reserve believes deflation is the true risk to asset prices. “Many find it counterintuitive that the Fed would want to push up inflation,” Powell said. “However, inflation that is persistently too low can pose serious risks to the economy.” Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told CNBC that he would be content with a inflation rate range around 2.25%-2.5%. The Federal Reserve is playing a dangerous game here, as they have never been able to rangle inflation when it gets out of hand. We will see if the deflationary pressures that exist due to the pandemic will change the outcome this time, but today's policy change is exactly what was needed to further inflate the asset bubbles in stocks, real estate, and some commodities like gold. Maybe this time stocks just go up forever?
Valorant: Apply directly to the forehead
One of the best clutches/plays in Pro VALORANT so far pic.twitter.com/9Ff5ciCi0y— Haci (@DonHaci) August 28, 2020
I don't care for this game, but this seemed like a good play.
Shaqnews
Lost Woods - The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time pic.twitter.com/8LuoOALWdM— DJ Shaq Fan Account (@DJshaqfanacc) August 27, 2020
DJ Shaq owns.
Kate's Cat Corner
did you know napping with a buttload of cats is the best activity in the world pic.twitter.com/ZyOUFnO4AH— your buddy kate (@kateburning) August 27, 2020
Cute kitties!
when you want another white claw but you dare not move pic.twitter.com/WO797VH9GN— your buddy kate (@kateburning) August 28, 2020
How about other cats?
hewo✨ pic.twitter.com/vFCn31fihH— 𝕸𝖔𝖇𝖎𝖑𝖊 𝕾𝖚𝖎𝖙 𝕲𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖒 𝟎𝟎 𝕮𝖚𝖓[𝕿] (@microwavedbagel) August 27, 2020
Excellent!
August 27, 2020
Tigers are cats, right?
Dogs are cool too!
August 27, 2020
Cute puppy!
He sleep pic.twitter.com/xxBkXV1776— CJ Melendez (@CJMelendez_) August 28, 2020
Sleepy Bao.
Panda plus Gorilla!
August 28, 2020
Leah, why have your foresaken us?
Marc Rebillet on Slate's Thirst Aid Kit Podcast
"The Naughty Bob Ross" continues to be the most charming musician in the world.
Rodney writes a Fall Guys song about me
Enjoy my sad boy Fall Guys song. Entitled— Rodney Conyers, Jr (@rodneyconyersjr) August 28, 2020
"I'm Just no good at Fall guys" 😂😔 pic.twitter.com/FxXDOYkiiw
I suck at that crappy game.
Reagan: Black Ops
The gameplay in the new Call of Duty Cold War looks great pic.twitter.com/H2zGdEb4BO— War Criminal Respecter (@TheEpicDept) August 27, 2020
I guess no one should be surprised by the propaganda machine that is COD fetishizing Ronald Reagan.
Black Lives Matter
I know so many black fathers who feel exactly like Robert Horry— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/eGAV2tY43w
As Chris Webber said yesterday, "If not now, when?"
Too much truth. pic.twitter.com/z4VYObKmG0— Justin L. Hunte 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TheCompanyMan) August 26, 2020
