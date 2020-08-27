New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 27, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Federal Reserve Chariman Jerome Powell just explained how this asset bubble will burst

In a huge shakeup to current monetary policy, the Fed announced that the central bank will no longer target 2% long-term inflation. It seems that the Federal Reserve believes deflation is the true risk to asset prices. “Many find it counterintuitive that the Fed would want to push up inflation,” Powell said. “However, inflation that is persistently too low can pose serious risks to the economy.” Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told CNBC that he would be content with a inflation rate range around 2.25%-2.5%. The Federal Reserve is playing a dangerous game here, as they have never been able to rangle inflation when it gets out of hand. We will see if the deflationary pressures that exist due to the pandemic will change the outcome this time, but today's policy change is exactly what was needed to further inflate the asset bubbles in stocks, real estate, and some commodities like gold. Maybe this time stocks just go up forever?

Valorant: Apply directly to the forehead

I don't care for this game, but this seemed like a good play.

Shaqnews

DJ Shaq owns.

Kate's Cat Corner

Cute kitties!

How about other cats?

Excellent!

Tigers are cats, right?

Dogs are cool too!

Cute puppy!

Sleepy Bao.

Panda plus Gorilla!

Leah, why have your foresaken us?

Marc Rebillet on Slate's Thirst Aid Kit Podcast

"The Naughty Bob Ross" continues to be the most charming musician in the world.

Rodney writes a Fall Guys song about me

I suck at that crappy game.

Reagan: Black Ops

I guess no one should be surprised by the propaganda machine that is COD fetishizing Ronald Reagan.

Black Lives Matter

As Chris Webber said yesterday, "If not now, when?"

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 27, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

