Arcade Archives Sunset Riders launches on PS4 & Switch today Konami classic arcade shooter Sunset Riders is launching on PS4 and Nintendo Switch as of today.

Countless quarters were poured into these machines as 1 to 4 players battled outlaws across the Wild West. Now players PS4 and Switch can relive the colorful fun of Sunset Riders. The game is coming to both consoles via the Arcade Archives series.

HAMSTER Co. and Konami launched the Arcade Archives version of Sunset Riders on June 12, 2020. Launching on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, one to four players can take part in the hunt for famous criminal mastermind Sir Richard Rose and his extensive gang. Unfortunately, online play is not available with this game, but players can still take on all the shoot’em-up action together or alone locally. You can also change the difficulty of the game, mess with the display settings to go with the retro arcade layout or a more clear view, and post high scores on a global leaderboard. Check out our look at Sunset Riders in our Shacknews Arcade Corner just below.

The Arcade Archives library has grown with classics from all around the board, starting back with the original Mario Bros arcade in 2017 and gathering the likes of Vs Gradius, Ikari Warriors, Double Dragon, and plenty more. Each release brings another treasure back from the dusty trove and gives it life on new systems for players that want to relive the glory days of yesteryear. Sunset Riders is a huge get for the Arcade Archives as Konami has shown a revitalized spark of enthusiasm these last few months with the likes of the Castlevania soundtracks on Spotify, a Dance Dance Revolution 5 home beta, and a rumored reboot of Silent Hill utilizing the original core dev team.

With Sunset Riders now joining the mix, it’s a good time to hit the Wild West and put some dastardly outlaws in the dirt with friends, just like old times.