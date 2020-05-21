Castlevania's massive library of music is up on Konami's new Spotify Konami has put 12 of the Castlevania soundtracks on a Spotify playlist in case you needed to get your Symphony of the Night (or other good albums) on.

It’s never a bad time for Castlevania music. The series has built a reputation for some of the best game soundtracks in the industry whether you’re talking about the original Vampire Killer or more modern picks like After Confession from Aria of Sorrow. Konami knows what they have and recently they put a large collection of it together for fans to listen to on Spotify.

Konami announced their new Spotify and the wealthy addition of Castlevania to it on the Konami Europe Twitter on May 20, 2020. The new Konami Europe Spotify account was put together with 12 soundtracks ranging from the very beginning with Castlevania’s original soundtrack and the arranged version in Castlevania Chronicles all the way up to the Castlevania: Harmony of Despair multiplayer title which featured a remastered collection of tracks throughout the franchise. It’s a pretty great offering to say the least, chock full of good tunes and memories of good times throughout the storied franchise.

We know how much you all love the soundtracks to our games, so we’ve put them all in one place!



Introducing the KONAMI Europe @Spotify account! Follow us to keep up-to-date as we add new playlists and old favourites - starting with #Castlevania! https://t.co/aIV8njP7pR pic.twitter.com/Nb7nSMhe2I — KONAMI Europe (@konamieu) May 20, 2020

Here’s each album available on Konami Europe’s Spotify right now.

Castlevania: The Original Game Soundtrack Selection

Castlevania Chronicles Original Soundtrack

Castlevania: Circle of the Moon & Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance Original Soundtracks

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Original Soundtrack Selection

Castlevania: Lament of Innocence Original Soundtrack

Castlevania: Curse of Darkness Original Soundtrack Selection

Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow & Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow Original Soundtracks

Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin Original Soundtrack Selection

Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles Original Soundtrack

Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia Original Soundtrack

Castlevania Judgement Original Soundtrack

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair Original Soundtrack Selection

Konami has promised that this is only the start of their offering on their new Spotify channel. After all, Konami has plenty of other titles with good music as well (Contra and Silent Hill, anyone?). While it would be very cool to see Konami get back to making new, quality Castlevania titles, it’s at least nice to get lost in the mastery of their musical offerings and neat mobile ports of Symphony of the Night while we wait.