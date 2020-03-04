Castlevania: Symphony of the Night comes to mobile ahead of Netflix 3rd season One of the best Castlevania games of all time, Symphony of the Night just had a surprise release on mobile iOS and Android devices.

Castlevania’s third season on Netflix is right around the corner, continuing the story of Trevor Belmont, Sypha, and Alucard’s battle against evil. If you’re jonesing for some Castlevania today, you might take comfort in the fact that one of the best games of the series, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night just came to mobile devices out of the blue and is available on iOS and Android now.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night launched on the Apple Store and Google Play on March 4, 2020. Originally released in March 1997, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is widely regarded as one of the absolute best games of the series, playing a heavy role in popularizing the gameplay genre that would become known as Metroidvania. Its influence can still be seen today in games like Ori and the Will of the Wisp, Hollow Knight, Dead Cells, and Foregone. What’s more, the app seems to be gathering good reviews on both store fronts, making us cautiously optimistic in saying it seems like it could be a solid port of Symphony.

Konami seems to have designed some ease-of-access controls for Alucard's myriad of abilities in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

We’re coming up on an anniversary of Symphony of the Night (March 20), but it seems more likely that Konami is looking to cash in on the fact that Castlevania’s third season on Netflix is also launching on March 5, 2020. Considering the series is based on the third Castlevania game and Alucard plays a big role (he’s also the star protagonist of Symphony of the Night), it’s probably not a coincidence that Castlevania: Symphony of the Night came out on mobile right on time with the new Netflix season.

Are you going to try Castlevania: Symphony of the Night on mobile? What are your good memories of the game? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.

Want more Metroidvania? Be sure to check out the recent reveal of classic anime-turned-game, Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth.