Upload VR Showcase Summer Edition delayed amid civil unrest The Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition will be coming in mid-June as a part of Summer Game Fest and IGN's Summer of Gaming.

As the United States and, in fact, much of the world takes part in the ongoing outcry and demand for reform against police racism and brutality following the wrongful death of George Floyd and other victims, various events in the in the gaming space have chosen to move out of the way of the ongoing demonstrations and conversation. Most recently, the Upload VR Showcase, which was set to show off a new selection of upcoming Virtual Reality titles, has also taken this action. The Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition will be moving to a mid-June date.

UploadVR announced the delay of their Summer Edition showcase event in a website statement and on Twitter on June 4, 2020. Originally slated to show off new VR games on June 8, 2020, the show has now been moved back to June 16, 2020, claiming that the current moment demands the show step aside and allow more important conversations to happen.

“This is a historic moment of significance for many countries around the world and it is clear to us that other voices need to be heard at this time,” the statement from UploadVR reads.

We have an important update regarding the Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition: We are moving this year's show to June 16th, 9am PT. More info:https://t.co/kvFnmA4GQ1 pic.twitter.com/0fWd7uDuUf — UploadVR (@UploadVR) June 4, 2020

As such, The Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition will be moved back about a week. It’s still slated to take place as part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest and IGN’s Summer of Gaming, and promises reveals of new games and updates on known games in the virtual reality gaming space.

UploadVR aren’t the only ones delaying. PC Gamer also recently announced that the PC Gaming Show 2020 would similarly be delayed by a week in the wake of ongoing demonstrations and protests for similar reasons.

With groups as big as Nintendo and Apple speaking out on the matter and groups like Sega, Electronic Arts, and Pokemon Company making huge donations to support the Black Lives Matter cause, it seems definite that events like the Upload VR Showcase can wait a little bit while more important things happen in the world at the moment. More details and news on if this is the only delay as we get closer to Upload VR Showcase’s new date on June 16.